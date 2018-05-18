WATCH: Day 2 Race Videos From The Indianapolis Pro Swim Series

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- May 16th-20th, 2018
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- 50m
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Omega Results
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheet
- Live Stream
Below, check out race videos of all A-finals on Thursday night from the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. For a full recap of the night’s events, click here. Race videos are courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube.
In addition to the A-finals, all ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ final races can be found on USA Swimming’s channel here.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!