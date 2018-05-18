WATCH: Day 2 Race Videos From The Indianapolis Pro Swim Series

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Below, check out race videos of all A-finals on Thursday night from the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. For a full recap of the night’s events, click here. Race videos are courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube.

In addition to the A-finals, all ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ final races can be found on USA Swimming’s channel here.

Women’s 100 Fly Final

Men’s 100 Fly Final

Women’s 400 Free Final

Men’s 400 Free Final

Women’s 200 Breast Final

Men’s 200 Breast Final

Women’s 100 Free Final

Men’s 100 Free Final

