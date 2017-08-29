Big Brother Boomer: Michael Phelps Announces Baby #2 On the Way

Boomer Phelps won’t be an only child for long – Olympic hero Michael Phelps announced today that he and his wife Nicole are expecting a second child.

The reveal came on Instagram Tuesday morning, with Phelps posting a picture of his wife and 1-year-old son Boomer with the caption “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??”

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

Phelps has just wrapped up his first full year of retirement, having last competed at the Rio Olympics in the summer of 2016. That was a few months after the couple’s first child, Boomer, was born. Phelps married Nicole Johnson a month later, in June of 2016.

Phelps insists this retirement is for good, and two young kids might make this retirement stick. Phelps first retired after the 2012 Olympics, but began competing in April of 2014. He’s now been retired about a full year.

Competitive-minded fans might note that this will keep Phelps ahead of longtime rival and teammate Ryan Lochtewho had his own first son in June. If the arms race between the two for medals has now transitioned into a race for children, Phelps is continuing to do what he’s always done best – staying ahead of the field.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "Big Brother Boomer: Michael Phelps Announces Baby #2 On the Way"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Swimmer?

Another one. If it’s a boy, maybe he and Boomer will go 1, 2 at 2036

Vote Up12-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour 33 minutes ago
Jon Nap

Best swimmers on the planet.

Vote Up11-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour 17 minutes ago
mcgillrocks

( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour 29 seconds ago
Tom from Chicago

He’s always got to be 1 up on Lochte.

Vote Up190Vote Down Reply
1 hour 3 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »