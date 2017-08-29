Big Brother Boomer: Michael Phelps Announces Baby #2 On the Way

Boomer Phelps won’t be an only child for long – Olympic hero Michael Phelps announced today that he and his wife Nicole are expecting a second child.

The reveal came on Instagram Tuesday morning, with Phelps posting a picture of his wife and 1-year-old son Boomer with the caption “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??”

Phelps has just wrapped up his first full year of retirement, having last competed at the Rio Olympics in the summer of 2016. That was a few months after the couple’s first child, Boomer, was born. Phelps married Nicole Johnson a month later, in June of 2016.

Phelps insists this retirement is for good, and two young kids might make this retirement stick. Phelps first retired after the 2012 Olympics, but began competing in April of 2014. He’s now been retired about a full year.

Competitive-minded fans might note that this will keep Phelps ahead of longtime rival and teammate Ryan Lochte, who had his own first son in June. If the arms race between the two for medals has now transitioned into a race for children, Phelps is continuing to do what he’s always done best – staying ahead of the field.