Paralympic Champ Jessica Long To Star in Toyota Super Bowl Ad

13-time Paralympic swimming gold medalist Jessica Long is the star of Toyota’s new television ad, set to air during Super Bowl LV this weekend.

You can see the ad, which follows her life story, on Long’s social media below:

Long was born with a condition called fibular hemimelia, which caused her legs to be amputated when she was just 18 months old. She was born in Russia and lived in an orphanage until she was adopted by American parents just past her first birthday. Long took to the water early, winning three gold medals in swimming at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens – she was only twelve years old at the time.

Since then, Long has piled up 23 Paralympic medals, 16 of them gold. She’s competed in the 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 Paralympic Games, and is aiming for her fifth Olympic berth this year at the Tokyo Paralympics, postponed one year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Long is sponsored by the car manufacturer Toyota. She’s one of 17 Olympians and Paralympians who are a part of Team Toyota, alongside fellow swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel and Brad Snyder and diver David Boudia.

The television ad is set to air during this Sunday’s Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game begins at 5:30 PM Central Time on Sunday. Long’s ad will play in the second quarter of the game, according to CNBC.

