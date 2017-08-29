First a Shark, Now McGregor? Phelps Tweets About Racing the UFC Champ

In one of those “is it April Fools Day?” moments, Michael Phelps tweeted earlier today, playfully (or not?) suggesting that he and UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor take it to the pool and race. Phelps didn’t actually mention a pool, or water of any kind, though he did photoshop a cap and goggles onto a photo of McGregor.

Both Phelps and McGregor have been in primetime this summer, with Phelps having raced a (hologram) shark and losing (sad) during Shark Week and McGregor taking on boxer Floyd Mayweather in a professional boxing match and losing (expected).

Not surprisingly, Phelps’s taunting set Twitter ablaze, and the tweet itself has accrued more than 25,000 RT’s and 60,000 favorites as of this post’s publication (11:40pm central time).

This wasn’t the only story that has put Phelps in headlines, as he and his wife Nicole Johnson today announced that Johnson is pregnant with baby number 2.

All of this talk… Should we race as well?? @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/l3JoMgb1qT — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 29, 2017

Phelps has already raced a celebrity before, as he and former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal had a televised race on O’Neal’s show “Shaq Vs” in 2009. Phelps actually taunted O’Neal about racing him again earlier this month:

@SHAQ I hear you want to race again??? Any truth to this? Def not coming outta retirement but I'll def give you a chance to "try" to win😁 — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 6, 2017

Don’t go screaming “Phelps 2020!” though, as he has another child on the way and there’s no indication that he’s ever returning to the sport of swimming competitively again, but we could see him racing some public figures in the future. After all, he has something to prove after losing to a (hologram) shark.