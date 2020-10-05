Michael Phelps Enshrined In Design For Arizona Corn Maze

An Arizona corn maze has themed its 2020 design after Olympic swimming icon Michael Phelps, donning his pile of gold medals.

Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, Arizona, creates two corn mazes each year. The larger 10-acre maze is typically designed to feature a celebrity. And this year, that celebrity is the 23-time Olympic champion Phelps, who is now a resident of Arizona in his competitive swimming retirement.

Just southeast of Phoenix, the Schnepf Farms maze bears the theme “Nothing is Impossible” – an homage to one of Phelps’ most famous quotes, but also encouragement to any patrons stuck somewhere in the jumble of Phelps’ many gold medals in the Schnepf Farms maze.

You can see the full design below:

With three miles of twisting, turning pathways, it's not uncommon for people to get lost inside the 10-acre corn maze at Schnepf Farms. https://t.co/yhSbQSXfKY — Casa Grande Dispatch (@CGDispatch) September 30, 2020

The smaller, four-acre maze is designed with the American flag, giving the maze set a distinctly Team USA theme. The maze is designed by a maze designer in Utah who creates mazes for cornfields across the country.

Schnepf Farms includes its corn mazes in the yearly Pumpkin & Chili Party. This year, it runs from October 1 through November 1. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the maze to implement some extra measures, including requiring employees to wear masks and strongly encouraging guests to wear them when they can’t social distance.