Benson Clears Milestone, 2 Para Swimming WR Fall In Sheffield

2017 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 25th – Sunday, July 30th

Ponds Forge, Sheffield

LCM

Psych Sheets

SwimSwam Meet Preview

Results

While a key contingent of British elite talent is currently racing their way to potential world titles in Budapest, there are still plenty of super quick athletes ready to tear up the pool at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Such was the case today, as Imogen Clark threatened her own British national record in the 50m breaststroke, coming within .03 during tonight’s final. In April at the British National Championships, Clark set a new mark of 30.21 and tonight the 18-year-old registered a 30.24 to take the 17/18 title with ease. Loughborough’s Beth Aitchison took the women’s 19+ title tonight in 31.15.

Two-time Olympian Craig Benson from the University of Stirling conquered a major milestone by dipping under the minute threshold for the first time in the 100m breaststroke. First clinching the first seed in prelims with a time of 59.92, Benson found another gear to drop his new PB even further to 59.63 in order to take gold in the men’s 19+ category.

Tom Derbyshire won a thrilling 400m freestyle battle in the men’s 19+ category, as the Bath swimmer dueled with Sheffield’s Samuel Budd throughout the entire duration of the contest. Budd led through 300m, but Derbyshire turned it on in the final stretch to ultimately take the win in 3:51.98. Budd wound up a fingernail behind, touching in 3:51.98 for silver.

Another notable performance came in the form of Eleanor Faulkner in the 200m freestyle, where the 24-year-old Olympian slashed nearly a second off of her personal best in the event. Having broken 1:58 for the first time last April in Glasgow to take the Senior national title, Faulkner delved into new territory by coming close to the 1:57 barrier, winning the 19+ category in 1:57.04. Faulkner’s time checks-in as 6th all-time in the British rankings.

For the age group record set, Nick Pyle of Newcastle was able to reach a new age record of 25.85 in the 50m backstroke, becoming the first 16-year-old Brit to break 26 seconds in the event.

Incredibly, two Para Swimming World Records bit the dust by the close of business of just the first session. City of Manchester Aquatics’ Thomas Hamer first equaled the S14 men’s 200m freestyle world record of 1:56.27 in the morning session, before shaving off another .09 in the MC final to record a new record time of 1:56.18.

Nova Centre’s Ollie Hynd crushed a new S8 world record in the 400m freestyle, clocking 4:1974 to score 1025 points and win the multi-class final.