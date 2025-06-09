Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bella Sims After US Nationals: “I really truly love swimming again”

Comments: 12

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a turbulent spring that included a positive drug test scare and changing colleges, Bella Sims has rediscovered her love for swimming. Sims competed for Florida at the NCAA Championships in March, then returned home to Las Vegas, where she has been training with her club team, the Sandpipers of Nevada. She recently announced a transfer to Michigan.

This seems to have been a welcome change for Sims, as she got herself back on Team USA for this summer after missing the Olympic team in 2024.

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Eddie
40 minutes ago

can we get an Alex Walsh interview?!

3
-5
Reply
lilac
43 minutes ago

yesss this is so amazing your back on your way to the top again bella

12
-1
Reply
Oldmanswimmer
49 minutes ago

Happy for her.

9
-1
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
49 minutes ago

Ugh this makes me so happy :’)

5
-1
Reply
xman
1 hour ago

Did she drop out for the remainder of the semester after NCAAs? Will she be eligible for the fall semester at MI?

8
0
Reply
Walter
Reply to  xman
54 minutes ago

Good question.

0
0
Reply
Ontswammer
Reply to  xman
44 minutes ago

Pretty sure she said on unfiltered waters that she finished her classes at UF this semester

5
0
Reply
Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
1 hour ago

Good luck at the University of Michigan!

6
0
Reply
B1G Daddy
1 hour ago

Anthony Nesty taking combinations here.

7
-2
Reply
Jingleberry
1 hour ago

She went a 1:54 at 16. These girls that peak so early have a dark journey competing with themselves.

47
-7
Reply
Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
Reply to  Jingleberry
1 hour ago

The personal best time for Bella Sims is 1:55.45 in the semifinals of the women’s 200 meter freestyle at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

0
-3
Reply
Lpman
Reply to  Jingleberry
1 hour ago

That’s quite the overstatement. Who even knows if she’s peaked? Many would have said Ledecky peaked in Rio and look at her now.

1
-2
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!