Bella Sims After US Nationals: “I really truly love swimming again”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets (Updated 6/02)
- Live Results
- How To Watch (USA Swimming Network)
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
After a turbulent spring that included a positive drug test scare and changing colleges, Bella Sims has rediscovered her love for swimming. Sims competed for Florida at the NCAA Championships in March, then returned home to Las Vegas, where she has been training with her club team, the Sandpipers of Nevada. She recently announced a transfer to Michigan.
This seems to have been a welcome change for Sims, as she got herself back on Team USA for this summer after missing the Olympic team in 2024.
can we get an Alex Walsh interview?!
yesss this is so amazing your back on your way to the top again bella
Happy for her.
Ugh this makes me so happy :’)
Did she drop out for the remainder of the semester after NCAAs? Will she be eligible for the fall semester at MI?
Good question.
Pretty sure she said on unfiltered waters that she finished her classes at UF this semester
Good luck at the University of Michigan!
Anthony Nesty taking combinations here.
She went a 1:54 at 16. These girls that peak so early have a dark journey competing with themselves.
The personal best time for Bella Sims is 1:55.45 in the semifinals of the women’s 200 meter freestyle at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.
That’s quite the overstatement. Who even knows if she’s peaked? Many would have said Ledecky peaked in Rio and look at her now.