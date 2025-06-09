Bella Sims After US Nationals: “I really truly love swimming again”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a turbulent spring that included a positive drug test scare and changing colleges, Bella Sims has rediscovered her love for swimming. Sims competed for Florida at the NCAA Championships in March, then returned home to Las Vegas, where she has been training with her club team, the Sandpipers of Nevada. She recently announced a transfer to Michigan.

This seems to have been a welcome change for Sims, as she got herself back on Team USA for this summer after missing the Olympic team in 2024.