WATCH: Summer McIntosh Nearly Breaks 800 Free WR (8:05.07) & Other Day Two Canada Race Videos

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Didn’t catch the second night of the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with most of the race videos, courtesy of CBC Sports and Swimming Canada on YouTube.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)

Canadian Record: 27.13 – Kylie Masse (2025)

(2025) World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 28.22

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 29.41

Top 8 Finishers:

Kylie Masse was great once again in the 50 backstroke, winning the race in 27.34 to kick off tonight’s finals session. The swim was slightly faster than her 27.51 from this morning, and came within 0.21 seconds of her own Canadian Record in the event, which she set earlier this year.

Coming in right behind Masse was Ingrid Wilm, who swam a 27.58. That was a fantastic performance for Wilm, blowing away the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 28.22. That means Canada will have two swimmers racing in the event in Singapore, and both will be extremely competitive on the world stage.

Also of note, junior swimmer Madison Kryger was phenomenal tonight, swimming a 28.28. That’s a huge swim for the Tennessee commit, eclipsing her previous best of 28.67 and securing her a spot on Canada’s World Junior roster. Sienna Rodgers was another junior who put up an awesome swim, going 28.69.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2023)

Canadian Record: 24.90 – Javier Acevedo (2023)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 25.11

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 26.08

Top 8 Finishers:

Blake Tierney won the men’s 50 back tonight, though none of the swimmers in the field cracked the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 25.11. Tierney posted a 25.23, getting his hand on the wall just ahead of Benjamin Winterborn (25.32).

While the seniors fell short of the cut, junior swimmer Parker Deshayes was on point, taking 3rd with a 25.41. Deshayes blew away the Canadian World Juniors standard of 26.08, which means he’ll qualify to be on Canada’s roster for that meet.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)

Canadian Record: 55.59 – Maggie MacNeil (2021)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 58.33

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 1:00.82

Top 8 Finishers:

Like the men’s 50 back, the women’s 100 fly didn’t see any swimmers crack the World Aquatics qualifying standard. That being said, Mary-Sophie Harvey put up a very nice race, clocking a 58.37, which missed the ‘A’ standard by just 0.04 seconds. She improved upon her prelims swim of 58.40 by a small margin, but was over a second shy of her life-time best 57.31 from last year.

Tennessee freshman Ella Jansen dipped under 59 seconds for 2nd, clocking a 58.96. She was just two tenths shy of her 2023 best time of 58.74.

Again like the men’s 50 back, junior swimmer Matea Gigovic got the job done, swimming a 59.61. While that time was slightly off the 59.34 she swam in prelims, Gigovic was well under the 1:00.82 Canadian World Juniors standard in the event. Clare Watson was another junior swimmer who was under the cut, swimming a 59.74.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

Canadian Record: 49.99 – Josh Liendo (2024)

(2024) World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 51.77

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 53.73

Top 8 Finishers:

The race between star swimmers Ilya Kharun and Josh Liendo in the men’s 100 fly lived up to the hype, offering the most thrilling race of the night so far. Kharun got the better of Liendo tonight, swimming a 50.37, which marks a new career best. His previous best in the event was the 50.42 he swam at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series meet about a month and a half ago.

Liendo clocked a 50.46, which stands as his season best in the event. Liendo is, of course, the Canadian Record holder in the event, having gone his career best of 49.99 last summer. With these two punching their tickets to Singapore, Canada will have one of, if not the single most formidable duo of any country in the men’s 100 fly. In fact, Kharun and Liendo currently stand as the 2nd and 3rd fastest swimmers in the world this year in the 100 fly.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record: 14:30.67 – Bobby Finke, USA (2024)

Canadian Record: 14:39.63 – Ryan Cochrane (2012)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 15:01.89

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 15:37.52

Top 8 Finishers:

Eric Brown picked up a decisive win in the men’s 1500 free, clocking a 15:17.54, narrowly missing his PB by 0.08. He was also well off the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 15:01.89. He won the race by a little over 15 seconds though, marking a truly dominant performance.

On the other hand, junior swimmer Aiden Kirk put up a great swim for 2nd, clocking a 15:32.90. That swim comes in well under the Canadian World Juniors standard of 15:37.52, earning Kirk a spot on the team. Fellow junior Simon Fonseca nearly made it through as well, swimming a 15:39.93 for 5th.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record: 8:04.12 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2025)

Canadian Record: 8:09.96 – Summer McIntosh (2025)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 8:34.62

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 8:48.68

Top 8 Finishers:

Summer McIntosh once again stole the show. After breaking the World Record in the women’s 400 free last night, she doubled down, breaking the Canadian Record in the women’s 800 free tonight. McIntosh popped an 8:05.07, taking nearly 5 seconds off her own Canadian Record of 8:09.96. Moreover, McIntosh is now the #2 performer all-time in the event, behind only the World Record holder, Katie Ledecky (8:04.12).

McIntosh put together a great race, splitting 4:01.17 on the opening 400m, then came home in 4:03.90 on the back half.

Coming in 2nd was Ella Cosgrove, who clocked an 8:35.72. Cosgrove was just off the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 8:34.62.