House Settlement FAQ: Roster Limits Established, NIL Reporting Timeline Revealed

New roster limits have been established after the House settlement was granted final approval by Judge Claudia Wilken late on Friday evening.

The official roster limits, along with details surrounding the new NIL Go clearinghouse and when athletes will be required to begin reporting their deals, were released in an NCAA Q&A document obtained by SwimSwam.

ROSTER LIMITS

Effective 2025-26

Sport Limit Football 105 Women’s Rowing 68 Women’s Stunt 65 Women’s Acrobatics and Tumbling 55 Women’s Equestrian 50 Men’s Lacrosse 48 Men’s Indoor Track and Field 45 Men’s Outdoor Track and Field 45 Women’s Indoor Track and Field 45 Women’s Outdoor Track and Field 45 Women’s Lacrosse 38 Women’s Rugby 36 Baseball 34 Men’s Swimming and Diving 30 Women’s Swimming and Diving 30 Men’s Wrestling 30 Women’s Wrestling 30 Men’s Soccer 28 Women’s Soccer 28 Softball 28 Field Hockey 27 Men’s Ice Hockey 26 Women’s Ice Hockey 26 Men’s Fencing 24 Women’s Fencing 24 Men’s Water Polo 24 Women’s Water Polo 24 Men’s Gymnastics 20 Women’s Gymnastics 20 Women’s Beach Volleyball 19 Men’s Volleyball 18 Women’s Volleyball 18 Men’s Cross Country 17 Women’s Cross Country 17 Men’s Skiing 16 Women’s Skiing 16 Men’s Basketball 15 Women’s Basketball 15 Women’s Triathlon 14 Men’s and Women’s Rifle 12 Women’s Bowling 11 Men’s Tennis 10 Women’s Tennis 10 Men’s Golf 9 Women’s Golf 9

ROSTER LIMITS VS PREVIOUS ROSTER SIZES/SCHOLARSHIPS

Data Courtesy of Business of College Sports

Sport Previous Scholarship Limit Previous Roster Size (Average) New Roster Size Rifle (M&W) 3.6 6 12 Stunt (M&W) 14 38.5 65 Baseball (M) 11.7 40.9 34 Basketball (M) 13 17 15 Cross Country (M) 5 13.9 17 Fencing (M) 4.5 17.4 24 Football (M) 85 124.3 105 Golf (M) 4.5 10 9 Gymnastics (M) 6.3 20.5 20 Ice Hockey (M) 18 28.6 26 Lacrosse (M) 12.6 38.8 48 Skiing (M) 6.3 12.1 16 Soccer (M) 9.9 29.7 28 Swimming & Diving (M) 9.9 20.9 30 Tennis (M) 4.5 10 10 Track and Field (M) 12.6 34.7 45 Volleyball (M) 4.5 15.3 18 Water Polo (M) 4.5 21.1 24 Wrestling (M) 9.9 29.4 30 Basketball (W) 15 14.8 15 Beach Volleyball (W) 6 18.1 19 Bowling (W) 5 8.7 11 Cross Country (W) 6 13.5 17 Equestrian (W) 15 28.3 50 Fencing (W) 5 15.2 24 Field Hockey (W) 12 21.6 27 Golf (W) 6 7.9 9 Gymnastics (W) 12 19.6 20 Ice Hockey (W) 18 23.3 26 Lacrosse (W) 12 24.8 38 Rowing (W) 20 42.4 68 Skiing (W) 7 11.7 16 Soccer (W) 14 27.3 28 Softball (W) 12 21.8 25 Swimming & Diving (W) 14 23 30 Tennis (W) 8 9.4 10 Track and Field (W) 18 32.5 45 Triathlon (W) 6.5 7.6 14 Tumbling (W) 14 25.9 55 Volleyball (W) 12 16.7 18 Water Polo (W) 8 19 24 Wrestling (W) 10 14.2 30

The document confirmed that the roster limits will become effective for the 2025-26 academic year, and also detailed how anyone identified as a “designated student-athlete” won’t count against roster limits:

A current or incoming student-athlete may be identified as a “Designated Student-Athlete”, if they were removed from the roster, or would’ve been removed, for the 2025-26 academic year, due to the implementation of roster limits.

Schools will have to identify their designated student-athletes within 30 days of June 6. If a student-athlete receives the designation at one school, they’ll have it at any school if they end up transferring.

NIL REPORTING NOTES