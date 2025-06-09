Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

House Settlement FAQ: Roster Limits Established, NIL Reporting Timeline Revealed

New roster limits have been established after the House settlement was granted final approval by Judge Claudia Wilken late on Friday evening.

The official roster limits, along with details surrounding the new NIL Go clearinghouse and when athletes will be required to begin reporting their deals, were released in an NCAA Q&A document obtained by SwimSwam.

ROSTER LIMITS

Effective 2025-26

Sport Limit
Football 105
Women’s Rowing 68
Women’s Stunt 65
Women’s Acrobatics and Tumbling 55
Women’s Equestrian 50
Men’s Lacrosse 48
Men’s Indoor Track and Field 45
Men’s Outdoor Track and Field 45
Women’s Indoor Track and Field 45
Women’s Outdoor Track and Field 45
Women’s Lacrosse 38
Women’s Rugby 36
Baseball 34
Men’s Swimming and Diving 30
Women’s Swimming and Diving 30
Men’s Wrestling 30
Women’s Wrestling 30
Men’s Soccer 28
Women’s Soccer 28
Softball 28
Field Hockey 27
Men’s Ice Hockey 26
Women’s Ice Hockey 26
Men’s Fencing 24
Women’s Fencing 24
Men’s Water Polo 24
Women’s Water Polo 24
Men’s Gymnastics 20
Women’s Gymnastics 20
Women’s Beach Volleyball 19
Men’s Volleyball 18
Women’s Volleyball 18
Men’s Cross Country 17
Women’s Cross Country 17
Men’s Skiing 16
Women’s Skiing 16
Men’s Basketball 15
Women’s Basketball 15
Women’s Triathlon 14
Men’s and Women’s Rifle 12
Women’s Bowling 11
Men’s Tennis 10
Women’s Tennis 10
Men’s Golf 9
Women’s Golf 9

ROSTER LIMITS VS PREVIOUS ROSTER SIZES/SCHOLARSHIPS

Data Courtesy of Business of College Sports

Sport Previous Scholarship Limit Previous Roster Size (Average)
New Roster Size
Rifle (M&W) 3.6 6 12
Stunt (M&W) 14 38.5 65
Baseball (M) 11.7 40.9 34
Basketball (M) 13 17 15
Cross Country (M) 5 13.9 17
Fencing (M) 4.5 17.4 24
Football (M) 85 124.3 105
Golf (M) 4.5 10 9
Gymnastics (M) 6.3 20.5 20
Ice Hockey (M) 18 28.6 26
Lacrosse (M) 12.6 38.8 48
Skiing (M) 6.3 12.1 16
Soccer (M) 9.9 29.7 28
Swimming & Diving (M) 9.9 20.9 30
Tennis (M) 4.5 10 10
Track and Field (M) 12.6 34.7 45
Volleyball (M) 4.5 15.3 18
Water Polo (M) 4.5 21.1 24
Wrestling (M) 9.9 29.4 30
Basketball (W) 15 14.8 15
Beach Volleyball (W) 6 18.1 19
Bowling (W) 5 8.7 11
Cross Country (W) 6 13.5 17
Equestrian (W) 15 28.3 50
Fencing (W) 5 15.2 24
Field Hockey (W) 12 21.6 27
Golf (W) 6 7.9 9
Gymnastics (W) 12 19.6 20
Ice Hockey (W) 18 23.3 26
Lacrosse (W) 12 24.8 38
Rowing (W) 20 42.4 68
Skiing (W) 7 11.7 16
Soccer (W) 14 27.3 28
Softball (W) 12 21.8 25
Swimming & Diving (W) 14 23 30
Tennis (W) 8 9.4 10
Track and Field (W) 18 32.5 45
Triathlon (W) 6.5 7.6 14
Tumbling (W) 14 25.9 55
Volleyball (W) 12 16.7 18
Water Polo (W) 8 19 24
Wrestling (W) 10 14.2 30

The document confirmed that the roster limits will become effective for the 2025-26 academic year, and also detailed how anyone identified as a “designated student-athlete” won’t count against roster limits:

A current or incoming student-athlete may be identified as a “Designated Student-Athlete”, if they were removed from the roster, or would’ve been removed, for the 2025-26 academic year, due to the implementation of roster limits.

Schools will have to identify their designated student-athletes within 30 days of June 6. If a student-athlete receives the designation at one school, they’ll have it at any school if they end up transferring.

NIL REPORTING NOTES

  • Student-athletes will be required to report any third-party NIL deals over $600 to NIL Go, the new independent NIL clearinghouse. Any deal signed after June 6, 2025, must be reported to NIL Go. Additionally, deals signed before June 6 but have payments after July 1, 2025, must be reported.
  • NIL Go is expected to launch this week (week of June 9), and the compliance office will educate student-athletes on the submission and review process, according to the document.
  • NIL Go reviews “whether the ‘Payor’ of the NIL deal is an ‘Associated Entity’ or ‘Associated Individual’, the compensation is within an acceptable range of compensation, and whether the NIL activity is for a valid business purpose to promote goods or services that are available to the general public (for profit).”
  • Read more on the NIL Go review process here.
  • The College Sports Commission, which recently hired MLB executive Bryan Seeley as CEO, has been launched to address issues related to third-party NIL deals, revenue sharing, roster limits, and violations to any of the House settlement rules.

