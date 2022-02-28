Beavercreek Boys, New Albany Girls Capture Ohio D1 State Championships

Ohio High School State Championships

February 23-26, 2022

C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, Ohio

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Results

The New Albany girls defended their state title winning with a total of 247 points. On the boy’s side, Beavercreek won with a total of 211.5 points just ahead of Cincinnati St. Xavier who scored 207.5 points. St. Xavier had won every state championship since 2008, but the 13-year streak has now ended.

Boys Meet

The Beavercreek boys won both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays helping propel them to the win. The team of Luke Sullivan, Michael Rine, Dillon Edge, and Ethan Otten won the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:30.81. The four also teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:01.03.

Individually, Dillon Edge also helped Beavercreek earn the win as he won the 200 free touching in a time of 1:36.16. That was a best time for Edge. He also finished second in the 100 breaststroke touching in a time of 54.90. Edge is committed to Notre Dame as a member of the class of 2026.

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees of St Charles won both the 200 IM (1:46.03) and 100 freestyle (44.52). His 200 IM time was a personal best, and his 100 freestyle was just off of his best time of 44.24 from November 2021. He is committed to Texas for fall 2022.

Leading the way for runner-ups St. X was Thackston McMullan who won the 500 freestyle in commanding fashion winning the event in a time of 4:26.58. McMullan won the event by over four and a half seconds.

Carl Bloebaum won the 100 butterfly in a personal best of 45.68. His previous best was a 46.06 from Winter Juniors in December 2021. That time also set a new meet, state, and pool record. He is committed to Virginia Tech for fall 2022.

NC State commit Hudson Williams went a best time in his 50 freestyle to earn the win touching the wall with a time of 20.09. He will arrive at NC State in fall 2023.

The St. Ignatius team of Micah Murtha, Sam Hessler, Jonathan Merimee, and Daniel Argalious won the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:22.32. All four boys swam sub-21 splits.

Jonny Marshall of Firestone won the 100 backstroke in a time of 46.74. Marshall is committed to Florida for fall 2023.

Grant Gooding of Upper Arlington won the 100 breaststroke in a best time of 54.37. His previous best was a 54.80 from February 2021. Gooding is committed to Louisville for fall 2023.

Girls Meet

Leading the way for New Albany on the girls side was Carly Meeting. Meeting won both the 50 freestyle (22.75) and 100 backstroke (53.31). Her 50 freestyle was a new best time by 0.03, and she was just off of her best in the 100 backstroke of 52.91 from Winter Juniors in December 2021.

New Albany also secured their victory by winning the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Meeting, Ashlyn Morr, Marisa Downs, and Ava Lachey won in a time of 3:23.86.

Also highlighting the girls side of the meet was Olentangy Braves Martina Peroni. Peroni won both the 200 IM in a time of 1:58.04 and the 100 butterfly in a time of 52.96. Her 100 butterfly time was a meet and state record Peroni is committed to arriving at Duke this upcoming fall.

Emily Brown of Dublin Coffman also won two individual events. Brown won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.91 and the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:45.47. Both were much faster than she was at regionals a week ago as she was a 1:48.13 and a 4:49.24 then.

Gahanna Lincoln won the 200 medley relay as the team of Marie Belli, Sami Kiss, Kendall Hitler, and Aubrey Briseno won in a time of 1:43.47.

Phoebe Wright of Walnut Hills won the 100 freestyle in a time of 50.10. That was slightly faster than her previous personal best of 50.29 which she set last week at regionals. Wright is committed to George Washington arriving on campus this fall.

The Upper Arlington relay of Caroline Porterfield, Hayden Hollingsworth, Avery Catalano, and Riley Huddleston won the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:32.61. Huddleston anchored in a 22.72 to help secure the win.

Addie Robillard of St. Ursula won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:01.44. That was a best time as her previous best of 1:01.75 was set last weekend at regionals.

Top 5 Teams Girls:

New Albany, 247 Upper Arlington, 218 Cincinnati St. Ursula, 164 Dublin Jerome, 160 Gahanna Lincoln, 141

Top 5 Teams Boys: