Backstroker Taylor Morris (2023) Hands Verbal Commitment to Michigan

Raleigh, North Carolina native Taylor Morris has announced her intention to study and swim at the University of Michigan beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Michigan! This is really a dream come true and I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for their constant support. I would also like to thank the coaching staff at Michigan for giving me such an amazing opportunity! I can’t wait to join such a great team! GO BLUE💙〽️”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from the Needham B. Broughton High School class of 2023, Morris does her year-round swimming with TAC Titans and specializes in backstroke and butterfly. She was a member of the TAC relay squads that broke the 13-14 NAG records in the 200 medley and 200 free relays in 2019. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 back and 100 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free.

At the 2021 North Carolina High School 4A State Championships, the sophomore placed 3rd in the 100 back (54.35) and 8th in the 50 free (23.68), picking up PBs in both events. She also contributed a leg on each of the state-champion freestyle relays (splitting 23.47/51.53). More recently, she improved her 50 free time to 23.48 swimming at the TAC Big Southern Classic. There, she was runner-up in the 50 free and 200 back (1:59.72), placed 4th in the 100 free (51.51) and 100 back (55.33), and finished 7th in the 100 fly (56.24) and 400 IM (4:29.19).

This summer, Morris competed at Huntsville Futures, where she finaled in the 100/200 back and 100 fly and took home PBs in the 200 back (2:19.89) and 100 fly (1:01.64).

Best SCY Times:

200 back – 1:57.23

100 back – 54.35

50 back – 26.75

100 fly – 55.07

200 fly – 2:16.79

50 free – 23.48

100 free – 51.49

200 free – 1:51.71

400 IM – 4:29.19

200 IM – 2:07.93

100 breast – 1:07.09

Morris will join the Wolverines’ class of 2027 with Hannah Bellard, Anna Boemer, and Mattea Sokolow. While she will join after the graduation Maggie MacNeil, the top 100 fly/back and 50 freestyler on the Michigan roster, she will overlap with Casey Chung, Sophia Tuinman, Kathryn Ackerman, and Noelle Kaufmann, all of whom have already been sub-1:58 in the 200 back already this season.

