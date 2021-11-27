Mattea Sokolow (2023) Sends Verbal Commitment to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mattea Sokolow, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Santa Monica, California, has verbally committed to the University of Michigan for 2023-24.

“I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim and study at the University of Michigan! I would like to thank my parents, coaches and friends for helping me get to the place I am today. I would also like to thank the coaching staff at Michigan for this amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to be a wolverine. Go blue!!💙💛”

Sokolow is a junior at Santa Monica High School. She swims year-round with Team Santa Monica and specializes in the longer end of the range of freestyle, backstroke, butterfly, and IM events. Sokolow is coming off a strong long course season that saw her improve her PBs in the 200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM at Santa Clarita Futures at the end of the summer. There, she placed 4th in the 200 back (2:17.70) and 400 IM (4:56.53), 9th in the 400 free (4:24.45), 10th in the 200 IM (2:22.20), and 19th in the 200 fly (2:21.19).

She recently competed at Kevin Perry Senior Invitational where she placed 3rd in the 1650 free and 4th in the 500 free. She was also a B-finalist in the 400 IM and 200 back and a C finalist in the 200 free.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:38.18

1000 free – 10:03.23

500 free – 4:51.47

200 free – 1:52.35

400 IM – 4:23.16

200 IM – 2:08.78

200 back – 2:03.73

Michigan has also received verbal commitments from Hannah Bellard and Anna Boemer into the class of 2027. The Wolverines’ distance group is led by Kathryn Ackerman, with whom Sokolow will overlap one year.

