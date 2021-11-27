North Florida Bolsters Backstroke Group with Addition of Sara Maschmeier

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A senior at Lambert High School in Atlanta, Georgia, Sara Maschmeier has announced that she will be joining the swim team at North Florida in the fall to continue her athletic and academic career. Maschmeier currently swims club with the Dynamo Swim Club.

Over the summer Maschmeier qualified for finals in the 50, 100 backstroke at the Georgia Long Course Senior State Championships. In the 50, she swam a time of 32.71 to take 30th in finals while in the 100 she was 29th in 1:09.15. She also added a 41st place finish in the 200 back with time of 2:35.40.

In February she made her third straight appearance at the GHSA 7A Swimming and Diving State Championships, racing in the 100 back and 100 fly. She scored points for her school in the 100 back, finishing in 9th with a final time of 59.52. She was 32nd in the 100 fly in 1:02.02. She has raced the 100 back all three years at the meet, with her previous highest finish being 16th in 2019.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 25.96

100 free – 57.30

100 back – 59.10

200 back – 2:07.97

The Osprey only competed in six meets last season, with their competitions only taking place in January and February. Two years ago, in 2020, the team finished 5th out of 9 teams at the 2020 CCSA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. At that meet, two of the team’s top overall scorers competed in the sprint freestyles and backstroke events, with Annie Fletcher making the A-final of the 200 back and Camryn Greenleaf qualifying for the B-final of all three sprint freestyles.

At the 2021 edition of the meet, Maschmeier’s lifetime best would have put her on the edge of qualifying for the C-final in the backstroke events. It took 59.76 to earn a second swim in the 100 back, while every swimmer entered in the 200 earned a second swim.

So far this season the Osprey have claimed one dual meet win, narrowly besting Florida Southern as part of Florida State’s quad meet. The team is led by head coach Ian Coffey, who was named the CCSA Swimming Coach of the Year in 2015.

