Daily Swim Coach Workout #598

Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Thursday [10/21/21]
C4/W1
Be A Great Teammate-Do your part!
Mindset: growth, confident, prepared
Perspective: healthy, calm, expect greatness
600 straight, 100 sw dpc count strokes/100scull medley
4×25 blocks or run dive, max dist glide
4×25 pullouts
6×75 kick, migrate fast G5 25 @1:20
6×75 pull br 5, migrate G5 25 @1:15
Mid
2x
3×25 wall kick/2xbottom shoot/finish
3×25 Race wall-mp+turn-wall
4×100 o=mod med g1 e=25g3/50g4/25g5
100 scull medley g1
6×50 o=mod med e=PP
4×125 flow cruz ch of equip @1:45
8×25 pads r-l/padpush/knuckle/@feet
Sprint
8×25 Kick into swim (1 Breath)@ :40
4×50 Fastest Average @ 1:15
8×25 Swim into Kick (1 Breath) @ :40
4×50 Fastest Average @ 1:15
4x Bobs
4xWall Kicks into Breakout 2x Bottom Shooter Race Finish
6×25 Kick into Swim (2 Breath) @ :40
4×50 Drill/Race @1:15
6×25 Swim into Kick (2 Breath) @ :40
4×50 Drill/Race @ 1:15
4x Bobs
4xRace to Mid Pool and Back
4×25 Kick into Swim (0 Breath) @ :40
4×50 Scull/Race @ 1:15
4×25 Swim into Kick (0 Breath) @ :40
4×50 Scull/Race @ 1:15
4xBobs
4x Walk around Sprints to Flip Finish
10×50 w Snorkel and Choice equipment, working best form and relaxed strokes
[[email protected],[email protected],[email protected],[email protected],[email protected]:00]
Starts and Turn work
cool down with time
starts/turns
warm down w time
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
