Daily Swim Coach Workout #598

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Thursday [10/21/21]

C4/W1

Be A Great Teammate-Do your part!

Mindset: growth, confident, prepared

Perspective: healthy, calm, expect greatness

600 straight, 100 sw dpc count strokes/100scull medley

4×25 blocks or run dive, max dist glide

4×25 pullouts

6×75 kick, migrate fast G5 25 @1:20

6×75 pull br 5, migrate G5 25 @1:15

Mid

2x

3×25 wall kick/2xbottom shoot/finish

3×25 Race wall-mp+turn-wall

4×100 o=mod med g1 e=25g3/50g4/25g5

100 scull medley g1

6×50 o=mod med e=PP

4×125 flow cruz ch of equip @1:45

8×25 pads r-l/padpush/knuckle/@feet

Sprint

8×25 Kick into swim (1 Breath)@ :40

4×50 Fastest Average @ 1:15

8×25 Swim into Kick (1 Breath) @ :40

4×50 Fastest Average @ 1:15

4x Bobs

4xWall Kicks into Breakout 2x Bottom Shooter Race Finish

6×25 Kick into Swim (2 Breath) @ :40

4×50 Drill/Race @1:15

6×25 Swim into Kick (2 Breath) @ :40

4×50 Drill/Race @ 1:15

4x Bobs

4xRace to Mid Pool and Back

4×25 Kick into Swim (0 Breath) @ :40

4×50 Scull/Race @ 1:15

4×25 Swim into Kick (0 Breath) @ :40

4×50 Scull/Race @ 1:15

4xBobs

4x Walk around Sprints to Flip Finish

10×50 w Snorkel and Choice equipment, working best form and relaxed strokes

[[email protected],[email protected],[email protected],[email protected],[email protected]:00]

Starts and Turn work

cool down with time

starts/turns

warm down w time