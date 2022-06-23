Backstroker Stuart Seymour Commits to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Stuart Seymour, a rising senior at Brookfield Central High School in Brookfield, Wisconsin, has committed to join the Northwestern Wildcats in the fall of 2023. Seymour does his club swimming for Elmbrook Swim Club, one of Wisconsin’s top clubs, where he is primarily a backstroker and butterflier.

At the WIAA Division I Championship in February, Seymour won the state title in the 100 back in 48.53, establishing a new lifetime best. He also posted a new lifetime best in the 100 fly with a 48.36, good enough for a runner-up finish. Seymour played a major role in Brookfield Central winning the team title over Arrowhead High School.

On the club side, Seymour posted his 200 back lifetime best at the 2022 NCSA Spring Championship in the E final, finishing 36th overall.

Seymour’s SCY lifetime bests include:

100 back: 48.53

100 fly: 48.36

200 back: 1:47.98

50 free: 21.56

Seymour projects to have an immediate impact for the Wildcats when he arrives in Evanston next fall. His lifetime best in the 200 back would have qualified for the C final at last year’s Big 10 Championships, where Northwestern finished 6th. He will have some improvements to make in his other events, however, before he is ready to make an immediate impact for the Wildcats. At this year’s Big 10 Championships, it took a 47.47 to qualify for the C final in the 100 fly, 48.34 to C final in the 100 back.

Seymour joins Diego Nosack and Aaron Baltaytis as public commits in Northwestern’s Class of 2027.

