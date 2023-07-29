Australia Boosts Olympic Hopes With AUD$20 Million in New Athletics Funding

In a week where Swimming Australia has dominated the top of the podiums at the World Aquatics Championships, the organization has gotten more good news this week in the form of a share of AUD$20 million (USD$13.3 million) in funding being allocated to help Olympic and Paralympic athletes prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The announcement of new money, which has been allocated by the Federal Government of Australia, comes one year out from the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Of the AUD$2o million, a pool of AUD$15.223 million (USD$10.2 million) will be distributed via one-time grants to 32 eligible sports. The remaining AUD$4.833 million (USD$3.2 million) will be given in a competitive grant program via applications from eligible high-performances sports programs.

Recipients of Stream One Grants: Archery Australia, Artistic Swimming Australia, Athletics Australia, AusCycling, Australian Sailing, Australian Taekwondo, Australian Weightlifting Federation, Badminton Australia, Basketball Australia, Boccia Australia, Combat Institute of Australia, Diving Australia, Equestrian Australia, Football Australia, Golf Australia, Gymnastics Australia, Hockey Australia, Judo Australia, Modern Pentathlon Australia, Paddle Australia, Paralympics Australia, Rowing Australia, Rugby Australia, Shooting Australia, Skate Australia, Sport Climbing Australia, Surfing Australia, Swimming Australia, Table Tennis Australia, Triathlon Australia, Volleyball Australia, and Water Polo Australia

All of Australia’s aquatic programs are recipients, including Artistic Swimming Australia, Diving Australia, and Water Polo Australia.

“We are enormously grateful for the Federal Government’s support of our sports and athletes as they look seek to qualify for Paris,” Australian Olympic Committee chief Ian Chesterman said. “Every Australian athlete who wants to represent our country in Paris has to travel to qualify.

“Travel costs are through the roof. So, this additional support from the Federal Government will help athletes pursue their dream of representing us all at the 2024 Olympics.

“We think an Australia with more Olympians is a better Australia. We know everyone on the team will inspire their clubs, their communities and our country. We now expect Australia again will have one of the five biggest teams next year.

“This new funding is vital. Paris is the first stop on the road to Brisbane and if we want home Games success that has to start now.”

Australia will host the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, and the program is a direct result of Australia’s High Performance 2032+ Sport Strategy.

Australian, like most of the world, rely on federal government funding to support, to fund its Olympic and Paralympic sports programs.

Australia won 17 gold, 7 silver, and 22 bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 17 gold medals matches Athens 2004 as the most that Australia has ever won. The country is one of only five countries to have sent athletes to every modern Summer Olympic Games (Great Britain, France, Greece, Switzerland).