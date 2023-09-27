Asian Games, College Hazing, and Eddie Reese’s Replacement | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the 2023 Asian Games, if college hazing is a problem, and who will replace Eddie Reese after he retires in 2024.
See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 2:00 Will Wang Shun challenge Leon Marchand in Paris?
- 7:55 Who will win the Men’s 100 Free at the 2024 Olympics?
- 13:20 Can the ASU Freshman contribute to the teams first NCAA Title?
- 20:07 Is college hazing a problem?
SINK or SWIM
- 26:38 Will Siobhan Haughey win individual gold in Paris?
- 29:15 USA or China: Who’s your pick for the Men’s 400 Medley Relay next year?
- 34:55 Who will replace Eddie Reese when he retires next year?
RE: replacing Eddie Reese
Feel like everyone but Braden is discounting the value of a huge bump in salary that basically almost every coach would get to become the Texas MSD head coach. Easily see Holloway leaving for double the pay.
Yeah…
I don’t think Wyatt is going to get half-a-mill. But if it’s Holloway, I think the base could be knocking on that door, with boosters and NIL and camp on top of it.
I respect this comment. I don’t respect the username