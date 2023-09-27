Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Asian Games, College Hazing, and Eddie Reese’s Replacement | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

3

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the 2023 Asian Games, if college hazing is a problem, and who will replace Eddie Reese after he retires in 2024.

See full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 2:00 Will Wang Shun challenge Leon Marchand in Paris?
  • 7:55 Who will win the Men’s 100 Free at the 2024 Olympics?
  • 13:20 Can the ASU Freshman contribute to the teams first NCAA Title?
  • 20:07 Is college hazing a problem?

SINK or SWIM

  • 26:38 Will Siobhan Haughey win individual gold in Paris?
  • 29:15 USA or China: Who’s your pick for the Men’s 400 Medley Relay next year?
  • 34:55 Who will replace Eddie Reese when he retires next year?

In This Story

3
NoMorePancakes
7 minutes ago

RE: replacing Eddie Reese

Feel like everyone but Braden is discounting the value of a huge bump in salary that basically almost every coach would get to become the Texas MSD head coach. Easily see Holloway leaving for double the pay.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  NoMorePancakes
5 minutes ago

Yeah…

I don’t think Wyatt is going to get half-a-mill. But if it’s Holloway, I think the base could be knocking on that door, with boosters and NIL and camp on top of it.

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  NoMorePancakes
17 seconds ago

I respect this comment. I don’t respect the username

