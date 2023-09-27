Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

China’s 400 Medley Relay Should Put U.S. Men On High Alert Heading Into Paris

19TH ASIAN GAMES

  • Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
  • Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
  • LCM (50m)
China’s winning 400 medley relay from the 2023 Asian Games this week was a wake-up call for the Americans, who are the defending world and Olympic Champions.

China won the event in a time of 3:27.01, producing the second-fastest time in history behind only the U.S. world record of 3:26.78 set at the Tokyo Olympics. At the 2023 World Championships, the Americans won in 3:27.20, with China a distant runner-up in 3:29.00.

While the emergence of new faces like Jack Alexy and Dare Rose helped bring Team USA back to the top of the world in Fukuoka, China’s big clap-back this week will put the Americans on edge.

If Caeleb Dressel comes back in anything near his 2021 form (his 49.0 butterfly leg clearly stands out in the visual below), Team USA returns to their favorite status. If he doesn’t, it comes down to whether or not China can perform as well halfway around the world as they can at home. After Qin Haiyang‘s World Championship outburst, it seems clear that they can.

Visualization:

Split Comparison

USA 2021 (WR) China 2023 USA 2023
Back Ryan Murphy – 52.31 Xu Jiayu – 52.05
Breast Michael Andrew -58.49 Qin Haiyang – 57.63 Nic Fink – 58.02
Fly Caeleb Dressel – 49.03 Wang Changhao – 50.68
Free Zach Apple – 46.95 Pan Zhanle – 46.65
Total Time 3:26.78 3:27.01 3:27.19

The U.S. has gone undefeated in the men’s medley relay at the Olympics, winning in every single edition dating back to the event’s debut in 1960, save the boycotted 1980 Games. The story hasn’t been the same at the World Championships, where the U.S. has only won three of the past six titles, with France (2013), Great Britain (2019) and Italy (2022) also grabbing glory—though the Americans were disqualified in 2013 and initially touched 1st by a wide margin.

The Italians will surely factor in Paris as well, having clocked a European Record of 3:27.51 en route to the 2022 title in Budapest.

They’ve got 100 back world record holder Thomas Ceccon, 2022 100 breast world champion (and 2023 runner-up) Nicolo Martinenghi and freestyle ace Alessandro Miressi. Butterfly is a little bit more of a question mark—part of the reason why they missed the 2023 World Championships final—but they’ll be in the hunt.

A return to form for Adam Peaty to British success in the event, and if James Guy is back on 50-point fly form, they could conceivably be in the 3:27 range as well.

China has long had the pieces to be competitive, but for the first time, it seems as though they’ve now got all four strokes covered and are firing on all cylinders. Can the Americans answer the bell in Paris? Only time will tell.

I miss the ISL
7 minutes ago

If they want to challenge the US maybe they should actually throw down these times at WCs or the Olympics

Buttafly
Reply to  I miss the ISL
1 minute ago

People are going to down vote you but you are 100 percent correct

nec
12 minutes ago

Xu Jiayu is already age 28, so I don’t think next year he can swim as fast as now.
If Xu passes his prime, there is no substitute for him.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  nec
5 minutes ago

Yeah, but I think they have upside, for example, on the fly leg that counteracts that.

And I don’t see Xu, after the motivation of all this, just falling off a cliff for next year. He might have peaked, but that doesn’t mean he’s suddenly going to split 53-mids on this relay.

Boxall's Railing
28 minutes ago

Don’t agree with the tone, “high alert”, etc. Never a good idea to train with anxiety as a motivator (eg. “Oh no, X went faster than I thought). Just keep making progress.

Andrew
30 minutes ago

Nah not really China peaks at Asian Games

US will also roid up the rich cal “jersey boys” to carry Murphy in the medley

Ryan C
33 minutes ago

High alert until the drug test results come back

Tracy Kosinski
51 minutes ago

China will clean up next year. Lots of upsets coming. They have an American, Australian and Canadian coach and their team spirit has improved ten-fold.

They’re the team to beat 100%.

Lord Mofo
1 hour ago

Caelab Dressel is the only person that could save USA from humiliation. Bring back Phelps

Last edited 59 minutes ago by Lord Mofo
Justin Pollard
Reply to  Lord Mofo
30 minutes ago

With the trajectory of guys like Rose and Alexy, this is clearly false. Not to mention Heilman, Kai Winkler, Max Williamson …

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

