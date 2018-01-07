Asia Seidt Wins Four Individuals as Ohio State Tops Kentucky, Toledo

2018 UK, OSU, Toledo Double Dual

January 5 – January 6, 2018

Lancaster Aquatic Center, Lexington, Kentucky

Short course yards

Full results

Final team scores

TEAM SCORES

Women:

Ohio State: 204 / Kentucky: 185

Ohio State: 331 / Toledo: 54

Kentucky: 321 / Toledo: 61

Men:

Ohio State: 210.50 / Kentucky: 178.50

RECAP

The Ohio State teams came out on top at this weekend’s two-day double dual against Kentucky and Toledo, winning over the Ohio State women by 19 points, the Toledo women by 277 points, and the Kentucky men by 32 points. The teams swam the full event schedule over a two-day post-winter-training meet at UK’s Lexington, Kentucky home.

Kentucky’s national teamer and defending 200 back SEC champ Asia Seidt picked up the most individual wins of the meet, taking the 100 free (49.24), the 100 fly (53.15), the 100 back (53.34), and the 200 IM (1:58.34).

Meanwhile, Kentucky’s Isaac Jones (1650 free: 15:16.04 / 200 free: 1:38.09 / 500 free: 4:22.96) and Glen Brown of Kentucky (200 breast: 2:00.63 / 400 IM: 3:53.71 / 200 IM: 1:48.35) each nabbed three event wins.

EVENT WINNERS

Women:

Men:

1650 free: Isaac Jones, UK 15:16.04

200 back: Connor Blandford, UK 1:48.23

100 free: Jason Head, UK 45.04

200 breast: Glen Brown, UK 2:00.63

200 fly: Henrique Painhas, OSU 1:48.42

400 free relay: Ohio State 2:58.61

200 medley relay: Ohio State 1:28.99

400 IM: Glen Brown, UK 3:53.71

100 fly: Michael Salazar, OSU 47.62

200 free: Isaac Jones, UK 1:38.09

100 breast: Wyatt Amdor, UK 55.01

100 back: Mark Belanger, OSU 48.74

800 free relay: Ohio State 6:33.91

200 free relay: Ohio State 1:21.18

500 free: Isaac Jones, UK 4:22.96

200 IM: Glen Brown, UK 1:48.35

50 free: Kevin Musterait, OSU 20.46

400 medley relay: Ohio State 3:16.01

Three meter diving: Chase Lane, UK: 384.30

One meter diving: Stephen Romanik, OSU 337.05

Platform diving: Seb Masterton, UK 366.00

PRESS RELEASE – OHIO STATE

Lexington, Ky. – The 13th-ranked Ohio State women’s swimming team picked up a pair of dual wins this weekend over No. 15 Kentucky (204-185) and Toledo (331-54) at the Lancaster Aquatic Pavilion in Lexington, Ky. On the men’s side, No. 18 Ohio State eclipsed Kentucky by a score of 210.50-178.50.

Ohio State used a complete team effort on both sides to come away with three total wins. Both men’s and women’s relays were sharp on Saturday winning six of the eight relays contested. The men and women swept both 200 medley relays, 200 freestyle relays. The men captured the final two relay titles of the meet in the 800 freestyle (6:33.91) and 400 medley relay (3:16.01).

Individually, Meg Bailey secured her second first-place finish of the weekend in the 400 butterfly with a time of 4:14.85, more than 2.5 seconds faster than the next best swimmer. Liz Li suited up for Ohio State for the first time this season and she helped lead the Buckeyes to a one-two-three-four finish in the 50 freestyle. Li touched the wall in 22.73 making her the only swimmer to go sub 23. Macie McNichols (23.05), Freya Rayner (23.09) and Maria Coy (23.49) all followed her in fine fashion.

The men had three individual champions during the two sessions on the second day of their dual meet against the Wildcats. Mark Belanger used a time of 48.74 to best the other 10 swimmers in the 100 backstroke, Kevin Musterait registered a time of 20.46 for his gold in the 50 free and claimed his win in the 100 butterfly (47.62).

Hanna Gresser, only a freshman, edged Kentucky’s Madison Winstead in the 100 breaststroke by 11 hundredths of a second to pick up her second win of the year in the event. Lara Tarvit was the highest finisher from the diving squad on platform; she scored 271.40 points to finish in first place.

Up Next

The Buckeyes will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for a dual meet against Alabama on Jan. 18.

PRESS RELEASE – TOLEDO

Lexington, Ky. – The Toledo swimming & diving team hit the pool for the first time in 2018 this weekend, competing in a tri-meet against two of the top-20 programs in the country in Kentucky and Ohio State in a tri-meet at the University of Kentucky. The Rockets were beaten in both matchups, but head coach Jonas Persson was encouraged with his team’s progress and where his team stands nearing the upcoming MAC Championships next month.

“We swam hard and aggressively all the way through both sessions today,” remarked Persson after the second day of the meet on Saturday. “We came here to gain experience from two of the best teams in the country, and the team met our expectations really well. This will go a long way in our preparation for the MAC Championships in a few weeks. I’m really proud of the team.”

The Rockets were once again led by a strong core of young swimmers. Freshmen Macarena Garcia and Lisa Eriksson both posted strong swims on Saturday. Erikkson led all Rockets in the 100-yard freestyle, posting a time of 53.04. Garcia paced Toledo in the 200-yard butterfly, posting a 2:10.08 finals time.

In the diving pool, the Rockets were led by freshman Megan Peepers, who posted a 200.9 total score in the one-meter diving competition, and a 208.2 in the three-meter event. Freshman Elayna Yoskovich also had strong showings in both events, posting a 194.65 and 150.05 respectively.

“It was a tough competition, Ohio State and Kentucky are great programs, but it was great experience for my freshmen divers,” said diving coach Gabriella Agostino . “I wanted them to focus on what we have been working on in practice, and I think they did a good job of that.”

The Rockets’ diving team will return to action Friday, when it heads to Buffalo, N.Y. to compete in the Buffalo Diving Invitational. The swimming team will be back at the Student Recreation Center for the final time of the 2017-18 season on Saturday, Jan. 13 when it hosts senior night, honoring the program’s nine senior student-athletes. The meet is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. against Akron, with senior night festivities set to begin at 2:30 p.m.