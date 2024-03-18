Arkansas-Little Rock Adds Butterflier Brooke Cummings For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brooke Cummings has announced that she has signed with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock for the 2024-2025 season. Cummings hails from Carmel, Indiana, where she attends Carmel High School and trains year-round with Carmel Swim Club.

“I’m so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the d1 level at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock. I am so beyond grateful for this amazing opportunity. A huge thank you to my mom for supporting me throughout this whole process and traveling with me. Also a big thanks to my family, friends, coaches, & teammates for guiding and helping me throughout my swimming career. Thank you to coach Nathan for allowing me to join such an amazing team. I’m so excited for the next 4 years! GO TROJANS!!”

Cummings swims a mix of butterfly freestyle. She recently competed at the Indiana Senior State Championships, where she recorded her highest finish at 12th in the 200 fly. She posted a 2:27.38 in finals (LCM), which marked a new personal best by over two seconds.

She also set a slew of personal best times at the NAC Music City Invite in December. She dropped just over a second in the 200 fly en route to a 5th place finish (2:09.93), as well as recorded a best time of 58.85 in prelims of the 100 fly. Cummings lowered her 100 fly further just a few months later, as she clocked a 58.36 at the IHSAA Sectional meet.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 25.25

100 free – 54.16

200 free – 1:56.51

100 fly – 58.36

200 fly – 2:09.93

Under the direction of head coach Nathan Townsend, Arkansas-Little Rock finished 6th out of 9 teams at the 2024 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships. Cummings’ best time in the 200 fly would have earned a spot at the top of the C-final this year, putting her in a strong position to be an immediate scorer for the Trojans.

The team’s top finisher in the event this year was Gillian Boggs at 6th with a time of 2:03.36 in finals. Also scoring points for the Trojans was Fernanda Moussier and Ashleigh Green in 20th (2:08.43) and 22nd (2:09.55), respectively.

Cummings joins Grace Oggero, Lynlee Spinhirne, Jae Dauphinais, and Erma Duratovic in Little Rock’s incoming class next fall.

