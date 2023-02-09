Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona State Men, Virginia Women Remain Top-Ranked Teams In CSCAA February Rankings

The Arizona State University men and University of Virginia women remain the top-ranked teams in the nation by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as the organization has released its dual meet rankings for the month of February.

Both the Sun Devil men and Cavalier women have now held the #1 position in the rankings for three consecutive months, having first grabbed hold of the top spot in December.

In November, Texas was ranked first for both men and women, while the Cal men and Virginia women held the top spot as reigning national champions in October.

The CSCAA notably does not factor in how a team might fare in a championship meet format, exclusively looking at dual meet strength, and uses head-to-head results as a top consideration.

See previous ranks:

The Arizona State men have been on an absolute tear over the last couple of weeks, reeling off decisive wins over Stanford, Cal and Arizona, while the UVA women are coming off January wins over VA Tech, UNC and NC State.

Both teams received all 18 first-place votes.

WOMEN’S RANKINGS

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Virginia (18) 450
2 2 Texas 432
3 3 Stanford 414
4 4 NC State 393
5 5 Ohio State 381
6 7 Florida 360
7 8 Alabama 342
8 9 Indiana 324
9 12 Tennessee 299
10 14 Kentucky 293
11 6 Louisville 272
12 11 California 247
13 13 Auburn 233
14 10 Southern California 215
15 15 Georgia 203
16 16 Michigan 177
17 18 North Carolina 165
18 19 Texas A&M 140
19 20 Duke 121
20 NR Northwestern 94
21 17 Wisconsin 90
22 23 Virginia Tech 84
23 22 Louisiana State 41
24 21 Arkansas 40
T-25 NR South Carolina 20
T-25 NR Arizona State 20

Also receiving votes: none.

MEN’S RANKINGS

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Arizona State (18) 450
2 2 California 422
3 5 Texas 415
4 4 NC State 394
5 3 Florida 389
6 7 Indiana 351
7 8 Tennessee 343
8 5 Ohio State 317
9 9 Auburn 313
10 12 Stanford 284
11 10 Texas A&M 267
12 13 Virginia Tech 251
13 11 Georgia 241
14 18 Louisville 213
15 14 Virginia 191
16 15 Alabama 179
17 17 Michigan 146
18 16 Florida State 137
19 19 Arizona 119
20 22 Notre Dame 106
21 21 Georgia Tech 76
22 NR Harvard 68
23 24 Wisconsin 44
24 NR Princeton 39
25 25 Minnesota 28

Also receiving votes: USC (26), Missouri (22), North Carolina (17), Southern Methodist (2)

On the women’s side, the entire top five remains the same as it was in January, while Florida, Alabama and Indiana all jumped up one spot inside the top 10 while Louisville plummeted from sixth into 11th. The Cardinals fell to Indiana and Kentucky in the second half of January while picking up one win over Cincinnati.

For the men, Texas fell to fifth last month after losing a dual meet to Ohio State, but rebound here by slotting back up into third, while NC State remains fourth and Florida falls to fifth. Ohio State also dropped three spots down to eighth, while Stanford takes over Texas A&M’s spot in the top 10.

THE COMMITTEES

Each Division I committee includes representatives from each Power Five conference, along with seven at-large voters from mid-major programs. You can find the full lists below:

Women’s Poll Committee

  • Ashley Dell, Illinois-Chicago
  • Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist (Chair)
  • Andrew Hodgson, Northwestern
  • Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky
  • Jeana Kempe, Illinois
  • Nathan Lavery, Drexel
  • Chris Lindauer, Notre Dame
  • Ben Loorz, UNLV
  • Bret Lundgaard, Princeton
  • Lea Maurer, Southern California
  • Alice McCall, TCU
  • Jaclyn Rosen, UCSB
  • Jos Smith, Utah
  • Milana Socha, Dartmouth
  • Albert Subirats, Virginia Tech
  • Roman Willets, Alabama
  • SwimSwam
  • Swimming World

Men’s Poll Committee

  • Jim Bolster, Columbia
  • Abby Brethauer, Princeton
  • Jason Calanog, Texas A&M
  • Jerry Champer, Georgia
  • Alicia Hicken-Franklin, Denver
  • Mike Joyce, Minnesota
  • Jessica Livsey, Old Dominion
  • Laura McGlaughlin, Villanova
  • Trevor Maida, Wisconsin
  • Samantha Pitter, Pittsburgh
  • Bill Roberts, Navy (Chair)
  • Dan Schemmel, Stanford
  • Shari Skabelund, BYU
  • Rachel Stratton-Mills, Arizona State
  • Neal Studd, Florida State
  • Dr. Rick West, West Virginia
  • SwimSwam
  • Swimming World

You can find the full CSCAA release here.

