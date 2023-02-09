Arizona State Men, Virginia Women Remain Top-Ranked Teams In CSCAA February Rankings

The Arizona State University men and University of Virginia women remain the top-ranked teams in the nation by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as the organization has released its dual meet rankings for the month of February.

Both the Sun Devil men and Cavalier women have now held the #1 position in the rankings for three consecutive months, having first grabbed hold of the top spot in December.

In November, Texas was ranked first for both men and women, while the Cal men and Virginia women held the top spot as reigning national champions in October.

The CSCAA notably does not factor in how a team might fare in a championship meet format, exclusively looking at dual meet strength, and uses head-to-head results as a top consideration.

See previous ranks:

The Arizona State men have been on an absolute tear over the last couple of weeks, reeling off decisive wins over Stanford, Cal and Arizona, while the UVA women are coming off January wins over VA Tech, UNC and NC State.

Both teams received all 18 first-place votes.

WOMEN’S RANKINGS

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Virginia (18) 450 2 2 Texas 432 3 3 Stanford 414 4 4 NC State 393 5 5 Ohio State 381 6 7 Florida 360 7 8 Alabama 342 8 9 Indiana 324 9 12 Tennessee 299 10 14 Kentucky 293 11 6 Louisville 272 12 11 California 247 13 13 Auburn 233 14 10 Southern California 215 15 15 Georgia 203 16 16 Michigan 177 17 18 North Carolina 165 18 19 Texas A&M 140 19 20 Duke 121 20 NR Northwestern 94 21 17 Wisconsin 90 22 23 Virginia Tech 84 23 22 Louisiana State 41 24 21 Arkansas 40 T-25 NR South Carolina 20 T-25 NR Arizona State 20

Also receiving votes: none.

MEN’S RANKINGS

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Arizona State (18) 450 2 2 California 422 3 5 Texas 415 4 4 NC State 394 5 3 Florida 389 6 7 Indiana 351 7 8 Tennessee 343 8 5 Ohio State 317 9 9 Auburn 313 10 12 Stanford 284 11 10 Texas A&M 267 12 13 Virginia Tech 251 13 11 Georgia 241 14 18 Louisville 213 15 14 Virginia 191 16 15 Alabama 179 17 17 Michigan 146 18 16 Florida State 137 19 19 Arizona 119 20 22 Notre Dame 106 21 21 Georgia Tech 76 22 NR Harvard 68 23 24 Wisconsin 44 24 NR Princeton 39 25 25 Minnesota 28

Also receiving votes: USC (26), Missouri (22), North Carolina (17), Southern Methodist (2)

On the women’s side, the entire top five remains the same as it was in January, while Florida, Alabama and Indiana all jumped up one spot inside the top 10 while Louisville plummeted from sixth into 11th. The Cardinals fell to Indiana and Kentucky in the second half of January while picking up one win over Cincinnati.

For the men, Texas fell to fifth last month after losing a dual meet to Ohio State, but rebound here by slotting back up into third, while NC State remains fourth and Florida falls to fifth. Ohio State also dropped three spots down to eighth, while Stanford takes over Texas A&M’s spot in the top 10.

THE COMMITTEES

Each Division I committee includes representatives from each Power Five conference, along with seven at-large voters from mid-major programs. You can find the full lists below:

Women’s Poll Committee

Ashley Dell, Illinois-Chicago

Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist (Chair)

Andrew Hodgson, Northwestern

Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky

Jeana Kempe, Illinois

Nathan Lavery, Drexel

Chris Lindauer, Notre Dame

Ben Loorz, UNLV

Bret Lundgaard, Princeton

Lea Maurer, Southern California

Alice McCall, TCU

Jaclyn Rosen, UCSB

Jos Smith, Utah

Milana Socha, Dartmouth

Albert Subirats, Virginia Tech

Roman Willets, Alabama

SwimSwam

Swimming World

Men’s Poll Committee

Jim Bolster, Columbia

Abby Brethauer, Princeton

Jason Calanog, Texas A&M

Jerry Champer, Georgia

Alicia Hicken-Franklin, Denver

Mike Joyce, Minnesota

Jessica Livsey, Old Dominion

Laura McGlaughlin, Villanova

Trevor Maida, Wisconsin

Samantha Pitter, Pittsburgh

Bill Roberts, Navy (Chair)

Dan Schemmel, Stanford

Shari Skabelund, BYU

Rachel Stratton-Mills, Arizona State

Neal Studd, Florida State

Dr. Rick West, West Virginia

SwimSwam

Swimming World

You can find the full CSCAA release here.