Arizona State Men, Virginia Women Remain Top-Ranked Teams In CSCAA February Rankings

The Arizona State University men and University of Virginia women remain the top-ranked teams in the nation by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as the organization has released its dual meet rankings for the month of February.
Both the Sun Devil men and Cavalier women have now held the #1 position in the rankings for three consecutive months, having first grabbed hold of the top spot in December.
In November, Texas was ranked first for both men and women, while the Cal men and Virginia women held the top spot as reigning national champions in October.
The CSCAA notably does not factor in how a team might fare in a championship meet format, exclusively looking at dual meet strength, and uses head-to-head results as a top consideration.
The Arizona State men have been on an absolute tear over the last couple of weeks, reeling off decisive wins over Stanford, Cal and Arizona, while the UVA women are coming off January wins over VA Tech, UNC and NC State.
Both teams received all 18 first-place votes.
WOMEN’S RANKINGS
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Virginia (18)
|450
|2
|2
|Texas
|432
|3
|3
|Stanford
|414
|4
|4
|NC State
|393
|5
|5
|Ohio State
|381
|6
|7
|Florida
|360
|7
|8
|Alabama
|342
|8
|9
|Indiana
|324
|9
|12
|Tennessee
|299
|10
|14
|Kentucky
|293
|11
|6
|Louisville
|272
|12
|11
|California
|247
|13
|13
|Auburn
|233
|14
|10
|Southern California
|215
|15
|15
|Georgia
|203
|16
|16
|Michigan
|177
|17
|18
|North Carolina
|165
|18
|19
|Texas A&M
|140
|19
|20
|Duke
|121
|20
|NR
|Northwestern
|94
|21
|17
|Wisconsin
|90
|22
|23
|Virginia Tech
|84
|23
|22
|Louisiana State
|41
|24
|21
|Arkansas
|40
|T-25
|NR
|South Carolina
|20
|T-25
|NR
|Arizona State
|20
Also receiving votes: none.
MEN’S RANKINGS
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Arizona State (18)
|450
|2
|2
|California
|422
|3
|5
|Texas
|415
|4
|4
|NC State
|394
|5
|3
|Florida
|389
|6
|7
|Indiana
|351
|7
|8
|Tennessee
|343
|8
|5
|Ohio State
|317
|9
|9
|Auburn
|313
|10
|12
|Stanford
|284
|11
|10
|Texas A&M
|267
|12
|13
|Virginia Tech
|251
|13
|11
|Georgia
|241
|14
|18
|Louisville
|213
|15
|14
|Virginia
|191
|16
|15
|Alabama
|179
|17
|17
|Michigan
|146
|18
|16
|Florida State
|137
|19
|19
|Arizona
|119
|20
|22
|Notre Dame
|106
|21
|21
|Georgia Tech
|76
|22
|NR
|Harvard
|68
|23
|24
|Wisconsin
|44
|24
|NR
|Princeton
|39
|25
|25
|Minnesota
|28
Also receiving votes: USC (26), Missouri (22), North Carolina (17), Southern Methodist (2)
On the women’s side, the entire top five remains the same as it was in January, while Florida, Alabama and Indiana all jumped up one spot inside the top 10 while Louisville plummeted from sixth into 11th. The Cardinals fell to Indiana and Kentucky in the second half of January while picking up one win over Cincinnati.
For the men, Texas fell to fifth last month after losing a dual meet to Ohio State, but rebound here by slotting back up into third, while NC State remains fourth and Florida falls to fifth. Ohio State also dropped three spots down to eighth, while Stanford takes over Texas A&M’s spot in the top 10.
THE COMMITTEES
Each Division I committee includes representatives from each Power Five conference, along with seven at-large voters from mid-major programs. You can find the full lists below:
Women’s Poll Committee
- Ashley Dell, Illinois-Chicago
- Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist (Chair)
- Andrew Hodgson, Northwestern
- Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky
- Jeana Kempe, Illinois
- Nathan Lavery, Drexel
- Chris Lindauer, Notre Dame
- Ben Loorz, UNLV
- Bret Lundgaard, Princeton
- Lea Maurer, Southern California
- Alice McCall, TCU
- Jaclyn Rosen, UCSB
- Jos Smith, Utah
- Milana Socha, Dartmouth
- Albert Subirats, Virginia Tech
- Roman Willets, Alabama
- SwimSwam
- Swimming World
Men’s Poll Committee
- Jim Bolster, Columbia
- Abby Brethauer, Princeton
- Jason Calanog, Texas A&M
- Jerry Champer, Georgia
- Alicia Hicken-Franklin, Denver
- Mike Joyce, Minnesota
- Jessica Livsey, Old Dominion
- Laura McGlaughlin, Villanova
- Trevor Maida, Wisconsin
- Samantha Pitter, Pittsburgh
- Bill Roberts, Navy (Chair)
- Dan Schemmel, Stanford
- Shari Skabelund, BYU
- Rachel Stratton-Mills, Arizona State
- Neal Studd, Florida State
- Dr. Rick West, West Virginia
- SwimSwam
- Swimming World
You can find the full CSCAA release here.