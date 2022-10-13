Cal Men, Virginia Women Hold Down Top Spot In Opening CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings

The defending NCAA champions occupy the top spot for both men and women in the first edition of the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) dual meet rankings for the 2022-23 season.

The Cal men and Virginia women hold down the top spots, respectively, coming off their national championship victories last season.

Unlike SwimSwam’s Power Rankings, the CSCAA does not factor in how a team might fare in a championship meet format, exclusively looking at dual meet strength.

WOMEN’S RANKINGS

Rank Previous Team Points 1 NR Virginia 450 2 NR Stanford 427 2 NR Texas 406 4 NR NC State 405 5 NR Ohio State 372 6 NR Alabama 342 7 NR Tennessee 332 8 NR Southern California 322 9 NR California 321 10 NR Louisville 308 11 NR Florida 243 12 NR Kentucky 235 13 NR Indiana 233 14 NR Michigan 229 15 NR Georgia 212 16 NR Wisconsin 201 17 NR North Carolina 154 18 NR Northwestern 140 19 NR Arkansas 108 20 NR UCLA 94 21 NR Auburn 75 22 NR Texas A&M 60 23 NR South Carolina 47 24 NR Virginia Tech 41 25 NR Minnesota 31