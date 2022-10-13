Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Men, Virginia Women Hold Down Top Spot In Opening CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings

The defending NCAA champions occupy the top spot for both men and women in the first edition of the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) dual meet rankings for the 2022-23 season.

The Cal men and Virginia women hold down the top spots, respectively, coming off their national championship victories last season.

Unlike SwimSwam’s Power Rankings, the CSCAA does not factor in how a team might fare in a championship meet format, exclusively looking at dual meet strength.

WOMEN’S RANKINGS

Rank Previous Team
Points
1 NR Virginia 450
2 NR Stanford 427
2 NR Texas 406
4 NR NC State 405
5 NR Ohio State 372
6 NR Alabama 342
7 NR Tennessee 332
8 NR Southern California 322
9 NR California 321
10 NR Louisville 308
11 NR Florida 243
12 NR Kentucky 235
13 NR Indiana 233
14 NR Michigan 229
15 NR Georgia 212
16 NR Wisconsin 201
17 NR North Carolina 154
18 NR Northwestern 140
19 NR Arkansas 108
20 NR UCLA 94
21 NR Auburn 75
22 NR Texas A&M 60
23 NR South Carolina 47
24 NR Virginia Tech 41
25 NR Minnesota 31

Unsurprisingly, the Cavaliers were the unanimous #1 selection on the women’s side, receiving the maximum 450 points.

The Stanford Cardinal sit second, followed by Texas, NC State and Ohio State. Although these rankings aren’t looking at potential NCAA finish, it’s worth noting where there are differences compared to last year’s final standings.

OSU finished ninth at the 2022 NCAAs but is bumped up to fifth here, while Alabama, fourth at nationals, is back in sixth. Notably cracking the top 10 is USC, who sit eighth in dual meet rankings after placing 16th at NCAAs last season.

The Indiana women sit back in 13th, one spot back of Kentucky, despite beating the Wildcats head-to-head on Oct. 5.

MEN’S RANKINGS

1 NR California 444
2 NR Texas 433
3 NR Florida 412
4 NR NC State 392
5 NR Arizona State 379
6 NR Stanford 348
7 NR Georgia 339
8 NR Indiana 331
9 NR Virginia 291
10 NR Louisville 286
11 NR Virginia Tech 266
12 NR Ohio State 247
13 NR Tennessee 232
14 NR Texas A&M 216
15 NR Alabama 191
16 NR Michigan 168
17 NR Southern California 161
18 NR Missouri 136
19 NR Auburn 132
20 NR Wisconsin 106
21 NR Florida State 72
22 NR Texas Christian 60
23 NR North Carolina 42
24 NR Northwestern 41
25 NR Minnesota 40

The men’s vote wasn’t unanimous, though Cal picked up the vast majority of #1 selections, 16 of 18, for 444 points.The Texas Longhorns followed by 433 points, receiving a pair of first-place votes, while Florida and NC State mirrored their 2022 NCAA finish in third and fourth.

Arizona State sits fifth, with a noteworthy victory over seventh-ranked Georgia at the beginning of the month (although by just 10 points). The Sun Devils also dropped a decision to the Bulldogs in an off-distance dual.

Indiana, fifth at NCAAs last season, sits back in eighth, suggesting the Hoosiers fare better in a championship format rather than a dual meet.

The Committees

Each Division I committee includes representatives from each Power Five conference, along with seven at-large voters from mid-major programs. You can find the full lists below:

Women’s Poll Committee

  • Ashley Dell, Illinois-Chicago
  • Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist (Chair)
  • Andrew Hodgson, Northwestern
  • Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky
  • Jeana Kempe, Illinois
  • Nathan Lavery, Drexel
  • Chris Lindauer, Notre Dame
  • Ben Loorz, UNLV
  • Bret Lundgaard, Princeton
  • Lea Maurer, Southern California
  • Alice McCall, TCU
  • Jaclyn Rosen, UCSB
  • Jos Smith, Utah
  • Milana Socha, Dartmouth
  • Albert Subirats, Virginia Tech
  • Roman Willets, Alabama
  • SwimSwam
  • Swimming World

Men’s Poll Committee

  • Jim Bolster, Columbia
  • Abby Brethauer, Princeton
  • Jason Calanog, Texas A&M
  • Jerry Champer, Georgia
  • Alicia Hicken-Franklin, Denver
  • Mike Joyce, Minnesota
  • Jessica Livsey, Old Dominion
  • Laura McGlaughlin, Villanova
  • Trevor Maida, Wisconsin
  • Samantha Pitter, Pittsburgh
  • Bill Roberts, Navy (Chair)
  • Dan Schemmel, Stanford
  • Shari Skabelund, BYU
  • Rachel Stratton-Mills, Arizona State
  • Neal Studd, Florida State
  • Dr. Rick West, West Virginia
  • SwimSwam
  • Swimming World

You can find the full CSCAA release here.

Meathead
43 minutes ago

Huske learns a relay start and Standord is T-1

