Cal Men, Virginia Women Hold Down Top Spot In Opening CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings

The defending NCAA champions occupy the top spot for both men and women in the first edition of the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) dual meet rankings for the 2022-23 season.
The Cal men and Virginia women hold down the top spots, respectively, coming off their national championship victories last season.
Unlike SwimSwam’s Power Rankings, the CSCAA does not factor in how a team might fare in a championship meet format, exclusively looking at dual meet strength.
WOMEN’S RANKINGS
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|
Points
|1
|NR
|Virginia
|450
|2
|NR
|Stanford
|427
|2
|NR
|Texas
|406
|4
|NR
|NC State
|405
|5
|NR
|Ohio State
|372
|6
|NR
|Alabama
|342
|7
|NR
|Tennessee
|332
|8
|NR
|Southern California
|322
|9
|NR
|California
|321
|10
|NR
|Louisville
|308
|11
|NR
|Florida
|243
|12
|NR
|Kentucky
|235
|13
|NR
|Indiana
|233
|14
|NR
|Michigan
|229
|15
|NR
|Georgia
|212
|16
|NR
|Wisconsin
|201
|17
|NR
|North Carolina
|154
|18
|NR
|Northwestern
|140
|19
|NR
|Arkansas
|108
|20
|NR
|UCLA
|94
|21
|NR
|Auburn
|75
|22
|NR
|Texas A&M
|60
|23
|NR
|South Carolina
|47
|24
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|41
|25
|NR
|Minnesota
|31
Unsurprisingly, the Cavaliers were the unanimous #1 selection on the women’s side, receiving the maximum 450 points.
The Stanford Cardinal sit second, followed by Texas, NC State and Ohio State. Although these rankings aren’t looking at potential NCAA finish, it’s worth noting where there are differences compared to last year’s final standings.
OSU finished ninth at the 2022 NCAAs but is bumped up to fifth here, while Alabama, fourth at nationals, is back in sixth. Notably cracking the top 10 is USC, who sit eighth in dual meet rankings after placing 16th at NCAAs last season.
The Indiana women sit back in 13th, one spot back of Kentucky, despite beating the Wildcats head-to-head on Oct. 5.
MEN’S RANKINGS
|1
|NR
|California
|444
|2
|NR
|Texas
|433
|3
|NR
|Florida
|412
|4
|NR
|NC State
|392
|5
|NR
|Arizona State
|379
|6
|NR
|Stanford
|348
|7
|NR
|Georgia
|339
|8
|NR
|Indiana
|331
|9
|NR
|Virginia
|291
|10
|NR
|Louisville
|286
|11
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|266
|12
|NR
|Ohio State
|247
|13
|NR
|Tennessee
|232
|14
|NR
|Texas A&M
|216
|15
|NR
|Alabama
|191
|16
|NR
|Michigan
|168
|17
|NR
|Southern California
|161
|18
|NR
|Missouri
|136
|19
|NR
|Auburn
|132
|20
|NR
|Wisconsin
|106
|21
|NR
|Florida State
|72
|22
|NR
|Texas Christian
|60
|23
|NR
|North Carolina
|42
|24
|NR
|Northwestern
|41
|25
|NR
|Minnesota
|40
The men’s vote wasn’t unanimous, though Cal picked up the vast majority of #1 selections, 16 of 18, for 444 points.The Texas Longhorns followed by 433 points, receiving a pair of first-place votes, while Florida and NC State mirrored their 2022 NCAA finish in third and fourth.
Arizona State sits fifth, with a noteworthy victory over seventh-ranked Georgia at the beginning of the month (although by just 10 points). The Sun Devils also dropped a decision to the Bulldogs in an off-distance dual.
Indiana, fifth at NCAAs last season, sits back in eighth, suggesting the Hoosiers fare better in a championship format rather than a dual meet.
The Committees
Each Division I committee includes representatives from each Power Five conference, along with seven at-large voters from mid-major programs. You can find the full lists below:
Women’s Poll Committee
- Ashley Dell, Illinois-Chicago
- Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist (Chair)
- Andrew Hodgson, Northwestern
- Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky
- Jeana Kempe, Illinois
- Nathan Lavery, Drexel
- Chris Lindauer, Notre Dame
- Ben Loorz, UNLV
- Bret Lundgaard, Princeton
- Lea Maurer, Southern California
- Alice McCall, TCU
- Jaclyn Rosen, UCSB
- Jos Smith, Utah
- Milana Socha, Dartmouth
- Albert Subirats, Virginia Tech
- Roman Willets, Alabama
- SwimSwam
- Swimming World
Men’s Poll Committee
- Jim Bolster, Columbia
- Abby Brethauer, Princeton
- Jason Calanog, Texas A&M
- Jerry Champer, Georgia
- Alicia Hicken-Franklin, Denver
- Mike Joyce, Minnesota
- Jessica Livsey, Old Dominion
- Laura McGlaughlin, Villanova
- Trevor Maida, Wisconsin
- Samantha Pitter, Pittsburgh
- Bill Roberts, Navy (Chair)
- Dan Schemmel, Stanford
- Shari Skabelund, BYU
- Rachel Stratton-Mills, Arizona State
- Neal Studd, Florida State
- Dr. Rick West, West Virginia
- SwimSwam
- Swimming World
You can find the full CSCAA release here.
