Urlando Leads The Way As Bulldogs Sweep Georgia Tech In SCM Showdown

Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Ga.

SCM (25 meters)

Results (PDF)

Final Scores: Women: Georgia 188, Georgia Tech 109 Men: Georgia 180, Georgia Tech 119



The University of Georgia rolled to a sweep of in-state rival Georgia Tech on Wednesday in a rare short course meter dual at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

The Bulldog women moved to 4-0 on the season with a 188-109 victory over the Yellow Jackets, while the Georgia men improved to 3-1 with a 180-119 triumph.

Women’s Recap

The Georgia women ultimately won 12 of the 16 events on the schedule, with senior Zoie Hartman, fifth-year Marie Schobel and junior Meghan Wenzel winning two individual events apiece.

Hartman topped the field in the women’s 200 breaststroke (2:29.83) and 200 IM (2:12.99), and added a runner-up finish in the 50 free (26.10) behind junior teammate Julianna Stephens (25.93).

Due to the fact that college meets are rarely raced in SCM, these times don’t hold much significance in the grand scheme of the NCAA season. For context, Hartman’s 2:29.83 200 breast converts to 2:14.98 in short course yards, and her 200 IM swim translates to 1:59.81.

Schobel, who transferred to Georgia for her fifth-year after four seasons at Penn State, led a 1-2-3-4 sweep for the Bulldogs in the 100 back, clocking 1:00.66, and followed up with a victory by more than four seconds in the 200 back (2:10.11).

She also teamed up with freshman Elizabeth Isakson, fifth-year Callie Dickinson and sophomore Sloane Reinstein in the Bulldogs’ meet-opening win in the 200 medley relay (1:53.09).

Reinstein (200 free, 2:00.90) and Isakson (100e breast, 1:09.37) had individual wins of their own later in the meet.

Wenzel, going up against three Yellow Jackets, swept the women’s 1-meter (275.85) and 3-meter diving events (275.48), scoring some big points for the Dawgs.

The top performer for Georgia Tech was freshman Deniz Ertan, who was coming into the meet riding some momentum after breaking the school record in the 1000-yard free last weekend.

The Turkish native won the women’s 400 free (4:10.38) and 800 free (8:29.73), both over UGA sophomore and last year’s fifth-place finisher in the 1650 at NCAAs, Abby McCulloh, and then had a strong showing to place second to Hartman in the 200 IM in 2:13.99.

Unlike most of the swimmers in the meet, Ertan has plenty of experience racing short course meters. Her best times stand at 4:07.61, 8:19.42 and 2:12.70 in the three events, respecitvely.

Other Winners

200 fly – McKenzie Campbell (Georgia Tech), 2:14.12

100 free – Eboni McCarty (Georgia), 56.40

100 fly– Zora Ripkova (Georgia Tech), 1:01.29

400 free relay – Georgia (McCarty, Dickinson, Norton, Stephens), 3:48.21

Final Score

Georgia, 188 Georgia Tech, 109

MEN’S RECAP

Luca Urlando played a starring role in Georgia’s 61-point victory on the men’s side, winning three individual events while also posting a blistering lead-off leg on the 200 medley relay.

In the first event of the meet, Urlando led off the relay with a 24.00 split for the 50 back, which was the fastest in the field by more than a second. The time converts to 21.62 in SCY and 24.60 in LCM.

Urlando, primarily known as a butterflier who has also excelled in the 200 IM during his first two collegiate seasons, stunned everyone last year when he broke the NCAA, U.S. Open and American Record in the 100 back leading off Georgia’s 400 medley relay at NCAAs.

The 20-year-old was joined by sophomore Arie Voloschin (29.11), junior Wesley Ng (22.84) and senior Dillon Downing (21.92) in the relay as they blasted the top time by nearly two seconds in 1:37.87.

Urlando went on to pick up wins in the 100 back (51.70), 100 fly (51.92) and 200 IM (1:58.67), leading the meet with 27 individual points.

His junior teammate Jake Magahey was another top performer for the Bulldogs, winning the men’s 400 free (3:49.03) and 800 free (7:52.57) while adding a third-place finish in the 200 free behind Georgia Tech’s Batur Unlu (1:47.53) and teammate Zach Hils (1:49.03) in 1:49.10.

Unlu was also the runner-up to Magahey in both the 400 free (3:50.71) and 800 free (7:55.42), and also took second in the 100 free behind Hils (48.87) in 50.34.

Georgia really excelled in the freestyle events as a whole—along with Hils’ 100-meter victory and Magahey’s wins in the 400 and 800, Downing won the 50 free in 22.41.

To close out the meet, the Bulldogs won the 400 free relay with Downing (50.94), Magahey (49.27), Bradley Dunham (49.59) and Hils (48.92) combining for a time of 3:18.72. Georgia Tech had Unlu anchor in 49.34 as they placed second in 3:21.14.

In addition to Unlu, the Yellow Jacket’s performed exceptionally well in the breaststroke events. Daniel Kertesz (1:01.36), Matt Steele (1:01.46) and Julian Killius (1:01.52) went 1-2-3 in the 100 breast, and Steele (2:14.54) topped the 200 breast.

On the boards, GT senior Ruben Lechuga earned a pair of victories, topping the 1-meter (371.78) and 3-meter (404.55) events.

Other Winners

200 fly – Andrew Abruzzo (Georgia), 1:58.69

(Georgia), 1:58.69 200 back – Mitchell Norton (Georgia), 1:59.80

Final Score