Tickets On Sale For The 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships

On Wednesday, tickets for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships were made available to the public for purchase. The meet is set to take place from December 13 to 18, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

Tickets are being sold daily by session, with prelims happening at 11 AM local time and finals happening at 7:30 PM. For both prelims and finals, seating is separated into “category A” and “category B”, with the “category A” seats being closer to the pool than “category B”.

You can view the full list of prices, in Australian dollars, down below. One Australian dollar converts to approximately 0.63 of a U.S. dollar.

Category A seat, prelims Category A seat, finals Category B seat, prelims Category B seat, finals Adult price $25.00 $60.00 $17.50 $35.00 16 and under price $15.00 $40.00 $12.50 $25.00 Family (4 people max) prince $72.00 $180.00 $54.00 $108.00

Seating Map:

Last year, at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, seating categories were separated into “gold”, “silver”, and “bronze”. An adult ticket for “gold” finals seat cost 75 United Arab Emirate dirhams, which converts to approximately 32.43 Australian dollars—substantially cheaper than how much a “category A” adult ticket costs this year. That being said, attendance at last year’s short course worlds was minimal, largely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the first international FINA meet to be held in Australia since 2007 and we did not want to miss the opportunity to highlight both our culture, and our climate, which we know to be the envy of many around the world,” Swimming Australia CEO Eugenie Buckley said of short course worlds.

“A world class hybrid indoor/outdoor venue like MSAC enables us to truly embrace the remarkable Melbourne Summer backdrop as part of the event, so it’s little surprise leading international athletes like Maggie MacNeil, Kylie Masse, Adam Peaty and new World Record holder David Popovici have already signalled their intention to be here in December.”

“This city has such a proud history of setting the benchmark for international sporting events and with a world class Dolphins team set to face some of the biggest names in international swimming on home soil, I’d urge our fans to pack the stands for Summer’s ultimate showdown.”