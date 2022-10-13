Tennessee Set To Host NC State In Two-Day Dual This Weekend

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee swimming & diving hosts NC State for a two-day meet on Friday evening and Saturday morning to open its home slate at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center for the 2022-23 season. Friday’s portion of the meet begins at 5 p.m., and the competition will resume Saturday at 9 a.m.

With the first CSCAA Top 25 rankings releasing earlier today, the Lady Vols checked in at No. 7 in the country, while the Vols are the 13th-ranked squad in the nation. Both NC State’s men’s and women’s program are ranked No. 4 in the country.

Admission is free for all regular season meets, and the clear-bag policy will be in place for all fans. Friday’s portion of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+, and fans can follow along with live results on the Meet Mobile App.

Order of Events

Friday

400 Medley Relay

1000 Free

50 Free

200 IM

1-meter Dive (Women)

200 Fly

100 Free

200 Back

3-meter Dive (Men)

200 Breast

200 Free Relay

Saturday

200 Medley Relay

200 Free

400 IM

1-meter Dive (Men)

100 Fly

100 Back

500 Free

3-meter Dive (Women)

100 Breast

400 Free Relay

Tennessee opened the season with a pair of wins at UNC Wilmington on October 1. Following the meet, three Vols earned SEC weekly honors for their performances. Sophomore Jordan Crooks was named SEC Swimmer of the Week after posting a pair of individual wins—highlighted by a nation-best time of 19.36 in the 50 free. Junior Bryden Hattie swept the springboard events to earn the third SEC Diver of the Week honors of his career. Completing the sweep for the men’s awards, Gui Caribe won SEC Freshman of the Week winning the 100 free (43.86) and finishing second in the 50 free (20.22). In the Orange & White intrasquad competition last weekend, Caribe recorded a time of 19.80 in the 50 free, marking a significant jump in the event and a time that would rank inside the top 10 nationally.

For the most up-to-date information about the program, follow Tennessee swimming & diving on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.