Tennessee Set To Host NC State In Two-Day Dual This Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee swimming & diving hosts NC State for a two-day meet on Friday evening and Saturday morning to open its home slate at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center for the 2022-23 season. Friday’s portion of the meet begins at 5 p.m., and the competition will resume Saturday at 9 a.m.
With the first CSCAA Top 25 rankings releasing earlier today, the Lady Vols checked in at No. 7 in the country, while the Vols are the 13th-ranked squad in the nation. Both NC State’s men’s and women’s program are ranked No. 4 in the country.
Admission is free for all regular season meets, and the clear-bag policy will be in place for all fans. Friday’s portion of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+, and fans can follow along with live results on the Meet Mobile App.
Order of Events
Friday
400 Medley Relay
1000 Free
50 Free
200 IM
1-meter Dive (Women)
200 Fly
100 Free
200 Back
3-meter Dive (Men)
200 Breast
200 Free Relay
Saturday
200 Medley Relay
200 Free
400 IM
1-meter Dive (Men)
100 Fly
100 Back
500 Free
3-meter Dive (Women)
100 Breast
400 Free Relay
Tennessee opened the season with a pair of wins at UNC Wilmington on October 1. Following the meet, three Vols earned SEC weekly honors for their performances. Sophomore Jordan Crooks was named SEC Swimmer of the Week after posting a pair of individual wins—highlighted by a nation-best time of 19.36 in the 50 free. Junior Bryden Hattie swept the springboard events to earn the third SEC Diver of the Week honors of his career. Completing the sweep for the men’s awards, Gui Caribe won SEC Freshman of the Week winning the 100 free (43.86) and finishing second in the 50 free (20.22). In the Orange & White intrasquad competition last weekend, Caribe recorded a time of 19.80 in the 50 free, marking a significant jump in the event and a time that would rank inside the top 10 nationally.
