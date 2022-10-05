Leon Marchand Swims 2:41.97 300 IM in Off-Distance Dual Between ASU and UGA

GEORGIA vs ARIZONA STATE

September 30, 2022

Ramsey Center, Athens, GA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

UGA – 62 ASU – 28

MEN

UGA – 46 ASU – 44

Georgia hosted Arizona State last Friday for a men’s and women’s dual meet, emerging victorious in both men’s and women’s scores. The meet mostly featured off-distance races, including 150s of the strokes and some unique relays.

Starting with the traditional events, Georgia kicked off the meet with a victory in the women’s 200 medley relay. Marie Schobel (25.22), Elizabeth Isakson (27.95), Callie Dickinson (24.67), and Eboni McCarty (22.31) combined for a 1:40.15, handily beating ASU’s ‘A’ relay, which finished in 1:42.55. The Sun Devils had a strong split from Jade Foelske on the fly leg, seeing her split 24.27, which was the only leg in which they out-split Georgia.

ASU got the better of UGA in the men’s 200 medley. Jack Dolan set the tone, splitting 21.79 on the lead-off, then was followed by John Heaphy in 24.55, Cody Bybee in 21.15, and Grant House in 19.69. UGA was battling back on the second half of the race, with Wesley Ng splitting 21.09 on fly and Dillon Downing 19.20 on free, but the ASU lead was too great to be overcome. Arizona State ultimately finished in 1:27.18, still comfortably ahead of UGA’s 1:27.73.

The UGA women also won the 200 free relay, where Eboni McCarty (22.92), Sloane Reinstein (22.89), Jillian Barczyk (23.60), and Elsa Fretz (23.29) teamed up for a 1:32.70 to beat ASU by 1.58 seconds. In fact, Georgia’s ‘B’ relay finished second, posting a 1:34.24 to touch out ASU (1:34.28).

Similarly, Arizona State went 1-2 in the men’s 200 free relay, with their ‘A’ and ‘B’ nearly ending in a tie. On the ‘A’ relay, Jack Dolan (19.83), Grant House (19.40), Jonny Kulow (20.10), and Julian Hill (20.41) swam a 1:19.74. The ‘B’ team saw Max McCusker (20.49), Cody Bybee (19.73), Patrick Sammon (19.55), and Jeremy Graunke (20.03) post a 1:19.80. If we took ASU’s fastest combination of swimmers on the day (McCusker, House, Sammon, Bybee), they would have swum a 1:18.51.

Georgia also swept diving, seeing freshman Hannah Stumpf win women’s 1-m with a score of 262.95 and fellow freshman Nolan Lewis taking men’s 1-m with a score of 310.20.

Getting into the non-conventional events, ASU superstar Leon Marchand had a great performance in the men’s 150 breast, swimming a 1:24.25. He established himself as the leader immediately, splitting 25.73 on the first 50, then 28.93, for a 54.66 on the first 100, and came home in 29.59.

Marchand was also moving on the men’s 300-200-100 IM relay, swimming the 300 IM leg for the Sun Devils. He clocked a blistering 2:41.97. Of course, it’s hard to compare a 300 IM to the 400 IM, especially since we rarely ever see 300 IMs raced, but still, Marchand swam his 300 IM at about 3:36 400 IM pace. The bottom line is it was a very fast swim.

Speaking of fast swims, Georgia’s Luca Urlando clocked a 1:14.94 to win the men’s 150 fly decisively. His splitting was excellent, as he went 23.07 on the opening 50, then 25.85 on the second 50, and 26.02 on the final 50. Urlando also swam a 46.26 100 fly leading off UGA’s men’s 400 fly-free relay.

UGA’s Marie Schobel was also moving on the women’s 150 back, swimming a 1:24.36 to win by over three seconds. She was terrific in her splitting, swimming a 27.37 on the first 50, then 28.44 on the second 50, and 28.55 on the last 50.

The Bulldogs also had a great 1-2 punch in the men’s 150 back, where Ian Grum swam a 1:13.81 and Bradley Dunham was second in 1:14.54.