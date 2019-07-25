Anna Hopkin Rises to #2 All-Time Among British 100 Freestylers

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

British sprinter Anna Hopkin, a rising senior at the University of Arkansas, smashed her previous personal-best time in the 100-meter freestyle and became the second-fastest woman in British history with 53.21. Seeded with 54.02, she shaved 8/10 off her time and finished second to Simone Manuel (53.10) in heat 8 at FINA World Championships, qualifying third overall for the semi-finals.

Hopkin has been a rising star in British swimming over the past several years. She won the 50 free at 2017 British Swimming Championships, edging Olympic silver-medalist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, then represented Team GBR at the 2017 Summer Universiade. At the 2019 British Championships, she became the fifth-fastest British swimmer in history in both the 100 free and the 50 free, becoming one of only five British women under the 25-second barrier in the latter.

Hopkin will swim in the semi-finals of the 100 free on Thursday night in Gwangju. She is also entered in the 50 free whose heats are Saturday morning.

