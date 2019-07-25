Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anna Hopkin Rises to #2 All-Time Among British 100 Freestylers

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
  • Meet site
  • FinaTV Live Stream
  • Live results

British sprinter Anna Hopkin, a rising senior at the University of Arkansas, smashed her previous personal-best time in the 100-meter freestyle and became the second-fastest woman in British history with 53.21. Seeded with 54.02, she shaved 8/10 off her time and finished second to Simone Manuel (53.10) in heat 8 at FINA World Championships, qualifying third overall for the semi-finals.

Hopkin has been a rising star in British swimming over the past several years. She won the 50 free at 2017 British Swimming Championships, edging Olympic silver-medalist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, then represented Team GBR at the 2017 Summer Universiade. At the 2019 British Championships, she became the fifth-fastest British swimmer in history in both the 100 free and the 50 free, becoming one of only five British women under the 25-second barrier in the latter.

Hopkin will swim in the semi-finals of the 100 free on Thursday night in Gwangju. She is also entered in the 50 free whose heats are Saturday morning.

Top Ten 100-meter Freestyle – British Swimming

1 Francesca Halsall 13th Fina World Champs2009 Rome 31/07/09 52.87
2 Freya Anderson European Championships 2018 Glasgow 08/08/18 53.61
3 Siobhan-Marie O’Connor British Championships 2015 London 14/04/15 53.81
4 Amy Smith British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 London 08/03/12 54.01
5 Anna Hopkin British Championships 2019 Glasgow 19/04/19 54.02
6 Marie Wattel BUCS Long Course Swimming Championships 2019 Sheffield 17/02/19 54.22
7 Caitlin McClatchey British Champs (50m) 2008 Sheffield 31/03/08 54.31
8 Melanie Marshall British Swimming Olympic Trial Sheffield 07/04/04 54.62
9 Rebecca Turner British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 London 07/03/12 54.71
10 Alena Popchanka ASA National Champs 2008 Liverpool 12/07/08 54.78

 

Swimmer

Wattel is French not British

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Boknows34

Same for Popchanka

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Sun Yang's Mom

Hard to tell who’s feeling good after prelims. Simone also didn’t look bad, though. Finals will be interesting.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dee

Wattel & Popchanka arent British.

Can we beg Halsall to come back? Potentially tasty 4×1 haha

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

