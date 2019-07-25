Anna Hopkin Rises to #2 All-Time Among British 100 Freestylers

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
British sprinter Anna Hopkin, a rising senior at the University of Arkansas, smashed her previous personal-best time in the 100-meter freestyle and became the second-fastest woman in British history with 53.21. Seeded with 54.02, she shaved 8/10 off her time and finished second to Simone Manuel (53.10) in heat 8 at FINA World Championships, qualifying third overall for the semi-finals.
Double thumbs up from @annahopkin as she obliterates her PB in the 100m Freestyle heats this morning. Her 53.21 time sees her through 3rd fastest #FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/vEeqshUiLx
— British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 25, 2019
Hopkin has been a rising star in British swimming over the past several years. She won the 50 free at 2017 British Swimming Championships, edging Olympic silver-medalist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, then represented Team GBR at the 2017 Summer Universiade. At the 2019 British Championships, she became the fifth-fastest British swimmer in history in both the 100 free and the 50 free, becoming one of only five British women under the 25-second barrier in the latter.
Hopkin will swim in the semi-finals of the 100 free on Thursday night in Gwangju. She is also entered in the 50 free whose heats are Saturday morning.
Top Ten 100-meter Freestyle – British Swimming
|1
|Francesca Halsall
|13th Fina World Champs2009
|Rome
|31/07/09
|52.87
|2
|Freya Anderson
|European Championships 2018
|Glasgow
|08/08/18
|53.61
|3
|Siobhan-Marie O’Connor
|British Championships 2015
|London
|14/04/15
|53.81
|4
|Amy Smith
|British Gas Swimming Championships 2012
|London
|08/03/12
|54.01
|5
|Anna Hopkin
|British Championships 2019
|Glasgow
|19/04/19
|54.02
|6
|Marie Wattel
|BUCS Long Course Swimming Championships 2019
|Sheffield
|17/02/19
|54.22
|7
|Caitlin McClatchey
|British Champs (50m) 2008
|Sheffield
|31/03/08
|54.31
|8
|Melanie Marshall
|British Swimming Olympic Trial
|Sheffield
|07/04/04
|54.62
|9
|Rebecca Turner
|British Gas Swimming Championships 2012
|London
|07/03/12
|54.71
|10
|Alena Popchanka
|ASA National Champs 2008
|Liverpool
|12/07/08
|54.78
Wattel is French not British
Same for Popchanka
Hard to tell who’s feeling good after prelims. Simone also didn’t look bad, though. Finals will be interesting.
Wattel & Popchanka arent British.
Can we beg Halsall to come back? Potentially tasty 4×1 haha