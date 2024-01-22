Andrei Minakov on Training in Russia, Return to Stanford, Epic Dual with ASU

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #8/#6 STANFORD

January 19, 2024

Avery Aquatic Center Stanford, California

SCY (25 yards)

Live Results

Results also available on Meet Mobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”

Team Scores Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points) Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)



NCAA Champion Andrei Minakov made a big splash this weekend for the Stanford Cardinal against ASU, clocking 44.1 in the 100 fly (1st) and 1:38.6 in the 200 fly (2nd) before anchoring the 400 free relay to a come-from-behind victory. Minakov delves into his fall, where he was training in his home of Kazan, as well as his choice to return to Stanford and compete for then this spring.