Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrei Minakov on Training in Russia, Return to Stanford, Epic Dual with ASU

Comments: 1

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #8/#6 STANFORD

  • January 19, 2024
  • Avery Aquatic Center
    • Stanford, California
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Live Results
  • Results also available on Meet Mobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”
  • Team Scores
    • Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points)
    • Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)

NCAA Champion Andrei Minakov made a big splash this weekend for the Stanford Cardinal against ASU, clocking 44.1 in the 100 fly (1st) and 1:38.6 in the 200 fly (2nd) before anchoring the 400 free relay to a come-from-behind victory. Minakov delves into his fall, where he was training in his home of Kazan, as well as his choice to return to Stanford and compete for then this spring.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alex Wilson
11 seconds ago

Please fix: Video is labeled private and cannot be played at 5:40 MST

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!