Do You Love Swimming? See 601 Swim Jobs You Might Love

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Under the supervision of the Head Coach and Board Members, the Assistant Coach is responsible for producing high quality training and implementing a swim program to the swimmers in our community. The Assistant Coach will provide training to a fixed age group but may also be required to coach other groups as well.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

As the only public swimming facility in Routt County, Old Town Hot Spring’s mission is to provide aquatic health and wellness opportunities and education for our members, guests, and the Routt County community. The Aquatics Director is responsible and accountable for all aspects of aquatic programming and safety at Old Town Hot Springs, including lifeguarding, swim/water safety instruction, aquatic programming, and the Steamboat Springs Swim Team.

RETAIL SWIM STORE ASSOCIATE

Are you a swim enthusiast who loves all things swimming? We are seeking a passionate and knowledgeable Retail Swim Store Associate to join our team. As a Swim Store Associate, you will have the opportunity to interact with a large group of swim enthusiasts and help them find the perfect swim gear and accessories. If you have a deep understanding of swimming and enjoy sharing your expertise with others, we would love to hear from you!

GLENBROOK SWIM CLUB HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Glenbrook Swim Club is seeking an experienced, passionate, professional, and energetic individual to serve as our Head Age Group Coach. The individual in this position will be responsible for working with our top-tier age group athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop all aspects of our Age Group and Development Programs with the goal of instilling a culture of success both in and out of the water.

TIGER AQUATICS (TAQ) – HEAD COACH

Located in Baton Rouge, LA is seeking qualified applicants for a full time, salaried Head Coach position for its USA Swimming Club Team. The TAQ Head Coach reports to the LSU Swimming Head Coach. Tiger Aquatics (TAQ) is a competitive team that trains over ~200 swimmers year-round from the developmental level to the college bound athlete and offers multiple different training levels.

ASSISTANT AGE-GROUP COACH

Assist the Head Coach and Head Age-Group Coach in developing age group program swimmers to compete at the STAGS and TAGS level. Aid in building relationships with athletes, families and coaches. Help develop athletes and families’ understanding of proper progressions within the program.

JOLYN SALES DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC ACCOUNTS

Over a decade ago, we reinvented women’s competitive swimwear, making it better fitting, more durable and as unique as the women who inspired us. With our heritage of designing high-performance swimwear for world class athletes we now make a range of sustainable swimwear that fits comfortably, stays put, and will last for years to come. We believe that athletics and active lifestyles can help women to be their best selves.

HEAD COACH

The head coach is expected to be a career coach (ASCA Level 3 or higher preferred, but all levels are strongly encouraged to apply), manage the team operations, supervise assistant and junior coaches, communicate well with all coaches, athletes & parents, and be the “face of the program” to the Calvert County community.

Events Sales Representative Florida

Customer Service is our # 1 Priority. The Event Sales Representative will oversee all event sales for Florida, including swim meets, suit fittings and team outfitting. They will lead the events team in achieving our sales goals, while helping to maintain inventory, attending swim events. This is a full-time position; most weekends will be required.

Lead 10&Under Coach

Hershey Aquatic Club is seeking a part-time assistant coach to oversee our 10&U beginner groups. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Hershey Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACHING JOB – PHILA, PA

PDR Swimming is looking for a highly motivated swimming coach to help the team get to the next level. PDR has been around for over 50 years and currently has around 100 swimmers (ages 6-16). This position is designed to assist and support the head coach with the day to day operations of PDR.

SMITH COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH

Smith College Swimming and Diving is seeking applicants for the Graduate Assistant Swim Coach position. Applicants must also apply for the Masters of Exercise and Sport Studies program. This is a full-time two-year position in which graduate assistants will receive multiple monetary benefits, including a stipend ranging from $6,000-$12,000 and discounted tuition fees.

HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Organizes, manages and directs all aspects of the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving program. Providing leadership and ensuring the swimming and diving program complies with the overall objectives of the institution and the department.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

North Texas Swimming, Inc. is searching for its first ever Executive Director to oversee the day to day operations and support the growth of the sport of youth swimming in North Texas. We are looking for someone passionate about competitive swimming to serve in this newly created full time, paid position.

Head Swim Team Coach

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially. The Head Coach will support the other coaches and interact often with UVAC management staff to assure coordination of swim lane usage, communication about team events, maintenance and cleaning issues, swim meet logistics, and team successes.

YMCA OF NORTHWEST LA SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

Mission Advancement: Accepts and demonstrates the Y’s values. Demonstrates a desire to serve others and fulfill community needs. Recruits volunteers and builds effective, supportive working relationships with them. Supports fund-raising.

GLACIER AQUATIC CLUB – HEAD COACH

Kalispell Aquatic Team (KATS), dba Glacier Aquatic Club (GAC) is a nonprofit, parent board managed, community-based swim club. The club swims at two pools, one located in Kalispell, MT, at Logan Health Fitness Center and the other in Whitefish, MT, at The Wave. We practice year-round and participate in USA Swimming short and long course competitions.

TACTICAL ATHLETE COACH-AQUATICS

T3i Tactical Athlete- Aquatics Coaches support the Naval Special Warfare Command by developing SEAL and SWCC candidates through rigorous physical training programming and development at the Naval Special Warfare Orientation course (NSWO) in Coronado, CA.

ASSISTANT COACH, IOWA FLYERS SWIM COACH

Recreational Services at the University of Iowa is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Flyers Swim Club Program (IFLY). This position will assist with the coaching and administration of the IFLY Swim Club program, with primary responsibility for the developmental and age group swimmers in the general track. This position will also provide assistance as needed to the head coach with implementing workouts for the elite track.

HEAD AGE GROUP SITE COACH

The Loveland Swim Club, a member of USA Swimming competitive youth swim team is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Head Age Group Coach.

HIGH PERFORMANCE ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Tyler Rose Aquatic Club is a school district owned; coach run program. We are in Tyler, TX (pop. 105K, with 230K in the county). The team was founded in 2016, has approx. 100 members with an additional 100-150 summer league swimmers. Our lesson program sees 60-80 kids per week in the summer months.

SEASONAL AQUATICS MANAGER

Creekside Tennis and Swim Club is home to a thriving year-round USTA tennis program featuring outstanding youth and adult programming. Its seasonal pool is home to the Creekside Crocs, part of the growing East Cooper Swim League in Mount Pleasant, SC.

ELMHURST AQUATICS – COACH

Elmhurst Aquatics, located in Elmhurst, Illinois is seeking an enthusiastic Coach to join our staff. This Coach will be responsible for day-to-day assistant coaching and management of their assigned group(s) and the appropriate administrative tasks that accompany them.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

Are you passionate about swimming and looking for an exciting career in business development? We’re looking for a Business Development Specialist to help us expand our reach in the swim club and college swimming arena.

AGE GROUP COACH

Mesa Aquatics Club is hiring a part time Age Group Coach

HEAD COACH SUMMER SWIM CASCADES RAPIDS

The Cascades Rapids, a summer swim team in Potomac Falls, VA is seeking an experienced Head Coach. The team races into its 30th summer of highly competitive swimming with one of the largest teams participating in the Colonial Swim League. Coaches with a love for summer swim are welcome to apply!

CLUB MANAGER

Greenmeadow Community Association (GMCA) is currently searching for a Club Manager to oversee the GMCA’s recreational aquatics and facility operations. Established in 1954, GMCA is a private, non-profit, swim and social club located in the Greenmeadow neighborhood of Palo Alto, California. Our facilities include a competition-size pool, clubhouse, and park. Learn more about Greenmeadow at www.greenmeadow.org

GENERAL MANAGER

The General Manager of First Colony Swim Team will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations, financial management, and administrative functions of the team. This role will collaborate closely with the Head Coach to ensure the seamless functioning of the team and the achievement of its goals. The General Manager will report directly to the Board of Directors and play a vital role in driving the team’s success. In short, the GM will oversee the “dry side” and the HC will oversee the “wet side”.

SUMMER SWIM COACH- WESTWOOD CLUB

Coach club’s swim team. Schedule and coordinate swim meets.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

AquaTex Swim Team is a coach owned, USA Swimming team with around 170 swimmers (ages 6-18). We are looking for a full time age group coach.

Senior Director of Aquatics

The YMCA of Greenwich has an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated, aquatics leader and subject matter expert to join the leadership team of our growing, future-oriented Y! The Senior Director of Aquatics, reporting to the Vice-President of Operations, assumes responsibility for the daily operations of high quality, member-focused programs within our premier aquatics facility.

Full Time Coach – Cincinnati Aquatic Club

The Cincinnati Aquatic Club is a medium size USA Swimming team with around 160 swimmers (ages 7-18). We are looking for a full time age group coach.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Denver Swim Academy is a coach owned and run Competitive Swim Team established in 2009. Denver Swim Academy is committed to creating a positive, supportive environment in which each individual will be valued and given the opportunity to reach their physical and intellectual potential, both in and out of the water.

CAYMAN ISLANDS SWIM INSTRUCTOR/COACH

We are looking for an assistant swim coach/instructor for Darren Mew Sports and Fitness Ltd based out of the Cayman Islands.

MASTERS ASSISTANT COACH AND DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Under the direction of the Masters Head Coach, the Director of Operations and Masters Assistant Coach is responsible for the organization, management, overseeing club-related daily operations and administrative duties, and providing high quality coaching.

SENIOR AQUATICS DIRECTOR, BURBANK YMCA, READING MASSACHUSETTS

Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Senior Aquatics Director is responsible on a daily basis for creating a transformative Y Experience for our program participants, families, members and staff. The Senior Aquatics Director must be able to lead and manage people to execute an exemplary customer service, high quality programs and clean, well maintained spaces. Innovation will also be a key area of growth for the Senior Aquatics Director through the learning and implementation of Design Thinking.

DRYLAND AND STROKE PERFORMANCE COACH

CANES is seeking a Dryland and Stroke Performance Coach to work with swimmers ages 11-17, 2-4 days per week. The coach will execute dryland workouts and work in small groups for stroke technique and video analysis.

HEAD COACH – HELENA LIONS SWIM TEAM

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST), a year-round competitive USA Swimming club in Helena, MT is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, experienced, dynamic Head Coach for a team of 40 swimmers to further develop an already strong program.

SWIMSWAM CONTRACT WRITERS

SwimSwam is always on the lookout for new writers and reporters to join our growing team! All writers are paid. Students welcome. All positions are remote.

