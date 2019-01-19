Andreas Vazaios Posts 1:46.0 IM as NC State Overwhelms UNC

NC STATE V. UNC

January 19, 2019

Hosts: NC State

Results

Scores WOMEN: NC State 193, UNC 101 MEN: NC State 197, UNC 97



While the Big Ten has had a couple of rivalry meets this weekend, NC State had its first home dual meet of the season, hosting ACC rival UNC. The Wolfpack dropped UNC on both the men’s and women’s sides.

WOMEN’S MEET

Freshmen led the way for the NC State women, combining for six total individual wins between three swimmers. The big performer was Kylee Alons, who clocked three victories for herself. She won both butterfly events, going 53.63 in the 100 and 1:57.84 in the 200. In the 100 free, she posted a 49.00. For Alons, those are lifetime bests in the 200 fly and 100 free. Granted, she didn’t race either of those events individually at mid-season, though she was 49.61 leading off NC State’s 400 free relay at the Indiana Invite.

Meanwhile, Emma Muzzy swept the backstrokes and Sophie Hansson took the 100 breast. Muzzy was 53.10 in the 100 back, ahead of her senior teammate Elise Haan (53.68). In the 200 back, she was 1:55.85, while Hansson posted a 1:00.75. Haan was 24.73 leading off NC State’s winning 200 medley relay (1:38.07), and then Hansson’s 27.42 breast split put them well ahead of UNC.

Sophomores Julia Poole and Kate Moore went head-to-head in the 200 free and 200 IM. Poole got the 200 free win, 1:48.69 to 1:49.12, while Moore got her revenge in the 200 IM, 2:00.03 to 2:00.55. Another sophomore, Tamila Holub, took the 1000 with a 9:53.65.

Ky-lee Perry won the 50 free in 22.27, her only individual race of the meet. Perry has gone 22-lows multiple times in dual meets this season, signaling a full recovery from an elbow dislocation that kept her from competing at the 2018 ACC Championships.

For UNC, freshman Lilly Higgs won the 200 breast (2:17.19), their sole winner of the day.

MEN’S MEET

Andreas Vazaios of NC State won the 200 IM and 100 back in his two individual events. In the 200 IM, his time of 1:46.03 won by over four seconds. While this is only the second dual meet for Vazaios this season, he took six tenths off of his old dual meet season best. In the 100 back, Vazaios was 47.53, just able to get by UNC’s Alvin Jiang (47.55).

Vazaios posted a 22.12 leading off the 200 medley relay, where NC State went 1-2 in times of 1:27.35 and 1:27.62. Nyls Korstanje split 20.84 fly on their B relay, as both relays had a 22-low back leg, a 24-point breast leg, and a 19-point free anchor.

Jack McIntyre swept the distance races, clocking a 9:11.67 in the 1000 free and a 4:29.65 in the 500 free. NC State won the rest of the freestyle races down the distance spectrum, too. Noah Hensley took the 200 free (1:37.48), with Jacob Molacek going 44.04 in the 100 free and Justin Ress posting a 20.18 in the 50 free.

Polish breaststroker Rafal Kusto did appear for the Wolfpack, just doing individual events, after joining the program mid-season. He was 55.52 in the 100 breast for 4th, where NC State’s Daniel Graber won in 54.80, while he took 2nd in the 200 breast (2:00.01).

The 200 breast went to UNC’s Valdas Abaliksta (1:58.51), while Jiang was 47.87 to win the 100 fly for the Tar Heels.

To close out the meet, NC State fielded two relays that went 1-2, and both went 1:19.