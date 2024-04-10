All The Links You Need For The 2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

April 10-13, 2024

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets (Updated 4/9)

The final stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series is finally here, and racing will commence this evening at the Northside Swim Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The first day of the competition will be a short timed finals session that will only include the 1500 freestyle. The following three days will consist of both prelims and finals. Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 9am (Central Time), with finals beginning at 6pm (Central Time). Tonight’s session will start at 5pm (Central Time).

SwimSwam has compiled a list of all the links you need to keep up with all the action in San Antonio this week:

Event Schedule