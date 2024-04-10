Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For The 2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The final stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series is finally here, and racing will commence this evening at the Northside Swim Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The first day of the competition will be a short timed finals session that will only include the 1500 freestyle. The following three days will consist of both prelims and finals. Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 9am (Central Time), with finals beginning at 6pm (Central Time). Tonight’s session will start at 5pm (Central Time).

SwimSwam has compiled a list of all the links you need to keep up with all the action in San Antonio this week:

Event Schedule

WOMEN’S EVENT # Day 1, Wednesday, April 10
MEN’S EVENT #
1 1500m Freestyle 2
Day 2, Thursday, April 11
3 100m Freestyle 4
5 100m Breaststroke 6
7 200m Butterfly 8
9 400m Freestyle 10
Day 3, Friday, April 12
11 200m Freestyle 12
13 200m Backstroke 14
15 400m IM 16
17 100m Butterfly 18
Day 4, Saturday, April 13
19 800m Freestyle 20
21 100m Backstroke 22
23 200m Breaststroke 24
25 200m IM 26
27 50m Freestyle 28

0
