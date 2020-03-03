All the Links You Need for the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES DES MOINES

World superstars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky are headliners for the next stop of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa. The buck won’t stop there, though, as defending World and Olympic Champion Simone Manuel, defending World Champion and world record-holder Regan Smith, and world record-holder Ryan Lochte will be in attendance along with a slew of America’s top talent.

Several international standouts training in the States will be racing alongside some of the top up-and-coming age group talents as the best of the NCAA is focused on the 2020 NCAA Championships (apart from Northwestern, who has several NCAA qualifiers entered here who may compete).

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Full prize Money Format here

Individual events:

First place = $1,500

Second place = $1000

Third place = $500

Top prelims swim (in FINA points) at each meet:

$1500 to top woman and top man

Top overall swim (in FINA points) for the whole series:

$10,000

Current prize money lists

EVENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday

1500 free

Thursday

100 free

100 breast

200 fly

400 free

Friday

200 free

200 back

400 IM

100 fly

Saturday

800 free

100 back

200 breast

200 IM

50 free

LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE & LINKS

DATE NETWORK TIME (CT) EVENT LIVE OR DELAY WEBCAST March 4 N/A 4 p.m. CT 1500m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org March 5 N/A 9:30 a.m. CT Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org March 5 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. CT Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com March 5 NBC Sports Network 6:30 p.m. CT Day 2 B Finals Live usaswimming.org March 6 N/A 9:30 a.m. CT Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org March 6 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. CT Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com March 6 N/A 6:30 p.m. CT Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org March 7 N/A 9:30 a.m. CT Day 4 Prelims Live usaswimming.org March 7 N/A 6:30 p.m. CT Day 4 Finals Live usaswimming.org