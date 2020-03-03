Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All the Links You Need for the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES DES MOINES

World superstars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky are headliners for the next stop of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa. The buck won’t stop there, though, as defending World and Olympic Champion Simone Manuel, defending World Champion and world record-holder Regan Smith, and world record-holder Ryan Lochte will be in attendance along with a slew of America’s top talent.

Several international standouts training in the States will be racing alongside some of the top up-and-coming age group talents as the best of the NCAA is focused on the 2020 NCAA Championships (apart from Northwestern, who has several NCAA qualifiers entered here who may compete).

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Full prize Money Format here

Individual events:

  • First place = $1,500
  • Second place = $1000
  • Third place = $500

Top prelims swim (in FINA points) at each meet:

  • $1500 to top woman and top man

Top overall swim (in FINA points) for the whole series:

  • $10,000

Current prize money lists

EVENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday

  • 1500 free

Thursday

  • 100 free
  • 100 breast
  • 200 fly
  • 400 free

Friday

  • 200 free
  • 200 back
  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly

Saturday

  • 800 free
  • 100 back
  • 200 breast
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free

LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE & LINKS

DATE NETWORK TIME (CT) EVENT LIVE OR DELAY WEBCAST
March 4 N/A 4 p.m. CT 1500m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org
March 5 N/A 9:30 a.m. CT Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
March 5 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. CT Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
March 5 NBC Sports Network 6:30 p.m. CT Day 2 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
March 6 N/A 9:30 a.m. CT Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
March 6 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. CT Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
March 6 N/A 6:30 p.m. CT Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
March 7 N/A 9:30 a.m. CT Day 4 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
March 7 N/A 6:30 p.m. CT Day 4 Finals Live usaswimming.org

1
Peyton

Will the NBC Olympic Channel cover the live stream?

10 minutes ago

