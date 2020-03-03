All the Links You Need for the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Long Course Meters
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals (ALL TIMES CT)
World superstars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky are headliners for the next stop of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa. The buck won’t stop there, though, as defending World and Olympic Champion Simone Manuel, defending World Champion and world record-holder Regan Smith, and world record-holder Ryan Lochte will be in attendance along with a slew of America’s top talent.
Several international standouts training in the States will be racing alongside some of the top up-and-coming age group talents as the best of the NCAA is focused on the 2020 NCAA Championships (apart from Northwestern, who has several NCAA qualifiers entered here who may compete).
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Individual events:
- First place = $1,500
- Second place = $1000
- Third place = $500
Top prelims swim (in FINA points) at each meet:
- $1500 to top woman and top man
Top overall swim (in FINA points) for the whole series:
- $10,000
EVENT SCHEDULE
Wednesday
- 1500 free
Thursday
- 100 free
- 100 breast
- 200 fly
- 400 free
Friday
- 200 free
- 200 back
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
Saturday
- 800 free
- 100 back
- 200 breast
- 200 IM
- 50 free
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE & LINKS
|DATE
|NETWORK
|TIME (CT)
|EVENT
|LIVE OR DELAY
|WEBCAST
|March 4
|N/A
|4 p.m. CT
|1500m Freestyle
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 5
|N/A
|9:30 a.m. CT
|Day 2 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 5
|NBC Sports Network
|6:30-8 p.m. CT
|Day 2 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|March 5
|NBC Sports Network
|6:30 p.m. CT
|Day 2 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 6
|N/A
|9:30 a.m. CT
|Day 3 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 6
|NBC Sports Network
|6:30-8 p.m. CT
|Day 3 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|March 6
|N/A
|6:30 p.m. CT
|Day 3 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 7
|N/A
|9:30 a.m. CT
|Day 4 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 7
|N/A
|6:30 p.m. CT
|Day 4 Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
- USASwimming.org: All Prelims, B-finals, Wednesday & Saturday finals
- NBCSports.com: Thursday & Friday A-Finals
Will the NBC Olympic Channel cover the live stream?