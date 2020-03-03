Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jenks Sweeps Oklahoma 6A States; Mizzou Commit Wilson Downs 2 Records

2020 OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS

  1. Jenks High School 382
  2. Edmond North 224
  3. Union High School 214
  4. Bixby High School 195
  5. Bartlesville High School 173

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS

  1. Jenks High School 394
  2. Bartlesville High School 249
  3. Norman North High School 221
  4. Union High School 187
  5. Edmond North 183

The Jenks High School boys and girl swept the 2020 Oklahoma 6A State Championships. Laney Fenton earned a pair of wins for the girls. In the 500 free, she raced to a lifetime best 5:05.74. She also lowered her best to a 1:05.71 in the 100 breast. Austin Bick won the 200 IM for the boys with a personal best 1:51.78.

A handful of 6A Records fell, 2 of which went down at the hands of Norman North’s Daniel Wilson. He first set the mark in the 200 free with a dominant 1:37.24 to win by nearly 4 seconds. Wilson, a Missouri commit, returned for a 43.85 record in the 100 free. Teammate Aiden Hayes put up a 46.79 to set the 6A Record in the 100 fly. Hayes, an NC State commit, was just off his own record with a 20.16 in the 50 free.

Both Wilson and Hayes were a part of the 200 free relay that took down a 6A Record. Jonathan Tang led them off in 20.89, handing off to Caleb Bowden (22.97). Hayes put up a 19.90 on the 3rd leg, while Wilson anchored in 20.76. They set the record in 1:24.52.

Shawnee freshman Piper McNeil took down a 6A Record on the girls’ side. She dominated the 100 back final in 55.49 to take down the mark. McNeil had also won the 200 IM earlier on with a 2:04.58.

Additional Event Winners

  • Girls 200 medley relay: Jenks, 1:48.25
  • Boys 200 medley relay: Jenks, 1:33.33
  • Girls 200 free: Courtney Posey, Union, 1:54.48
  • Girls 50 free: Sydney Perry, Bartlesville, 23.84
  • Girls 100 fly: Sydney Perry, Bartlesville, 56.26
  • Girls 100 free: Janci Pangburg, Jenks, 53.51
  • Boys 500 free: Danny Sibley, Union, 4:40.27
  • Girls 200 free relay: Shawnee, 1:41.12
  • Boys 100 back: Will Englehart, Bartlesville, 50.96
  • Boys 100 breast: Trenton Vonhartitzsch, Union, 57.25
  • Girls 400 free relay: Jenks, 3:37.02
  • Boys 400 free relay: Norman North, 3:03.73

