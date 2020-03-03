Jenks Sweeps Oklahoma 6A States; Mizzou Commit Wilson Downs 2 Records

2020 OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 21-22, 2020

Jenks Aquatic Center

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS

Jenks High School 382 Edmond North 224 Union High School 214 Bixby High School 195 Bartlesville High School 173

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS

Jenks High School 394 Bartlesville High School 249 Norman North High School 221 Union High School 187 Edmond North 183

The Jenks High School boys and girl swept the 2020 Oklahoma 6A State Championships. Laney Fenton earned a pair of wins for the girls. In the 500 free, she raced to a lifetime best 5:05.74. She also lowered her best to a 1:05.71 in the 100 breast. Austin Bick won the 200 IM for the boys with a personal best 1:51.78.

A handful of 6A Records fell, 2 of which went down at the hands of Norman North’s Daniel Wilson. He first set the mark in the 200 free with a dominant 1:37.24 to win by nearly 4 seconds. Wilson, a Missouri commit, returned for a 43.85 record in the 100 free. Teammate Aiden Hayes put up a 46.79 to set the 6A Record in the 100 fly. Hayes, an NC State commit, was just off his own record with a 20.16 in the 50 free.

Both Wilson and Hayes were a part of the 200 free relay that took down a 6A Record. Jonathan Tang led them off in 20.89, handing off to Caleb Bowden (22.97). Hayes put up a 19.90 on the 3rd leg, while Wilson anchored in 20.76. They set the record in 1:24.52.

Shawnee freshman Piper McNeil took down a 6A Record on the girls’ side. She dominated the 100 back final in 55.49 to take down the mark. McNeil had also won the 200 IM earlier on with a 2:04.58.

Additional Event Winners