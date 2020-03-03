Jenks Sweeps Oklahoma 6A States; Mizzou Commit Wilson Downs 2 Records

2020 OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS
- Jenks High School 382
- Edmond North 224
- Union High School 214
- Bixby High School 195
- Bartlesville High School 173
FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS
- Jenks High School 394
- Bartlesville High School 249
- Norman North High School 221
- Union High School 187
- Edmond North 183
The Jenks High School boys and girl swept the 2020 Oklahoma 6A State Championships. Laney Fenton earned a pair of wins for the girls. In the 500 free, she raced to a lifetime best 5:05.74. She also lowered her best to a 1:05.71 in the 100 breast. Austin Bick won the 200 IM for the boys with a personal best 1:51.78.
A handful of 6A Records fell, 2 of which went down at the hands of Norman North’s Daniel Wilson. He first set the mark in the 200 free with a dominant 1:37.24 to win by nearly 4 seconds. Wilson, a Missouri commit, returned for a 43.85 record in the 100 free. Teammate Aiden Hayes put up a 46.79 to set the 6A Record in the 100 fly. Hayes, an NC State commit, was just off his own record with a 20.16 in the 50 free.
Both Wilson and Hayes were a part of the 200 free relay that took down a 6A Record. Jonathan Tang led them off in 20.89, handing off to Caleb Bowden (22.97). Hayes put up a 19.90 on the 3rd leg, while Wilson anchored in 20.76. They set the record in 1:24.52.
Shawnee freshman Piper McNeil took down a 6A Record on the girls’ side. She dominated the 100 back final in 55.49 to take down the mark. McNeil had also won the 200 IM earlier on with a 2:04.58.
Additional Event Winners
- Girls 200 medley relay: Jenks, 1:48.25
- Boys 200 medley relay: Jenks, 1:33.33
- Girls 200 free: Courtney Posey, Union, 1:54.48
- Girls 50 free: Sydney Perry, Bartlesville, 23.84
- Girls 100 fly: Sydney Perry, Bartlesville, 56.26
- Girls 100 free: Janci Pangburg, Jenks, 53.51
- Boys 500 free: Danny Sibley, Union, 4:40.27
- Girls 200 free relay: Shawnee, 1:41.12
- Boys 100 back: Will Englehart, Bartlesville, 50.96
- Boys 100 breast: Trenton Vonhartitzsch, Union, 57.25
- Girls 400 free relay: Jenks, 3:37.02
- Boys 400 free relay: Norman North, 3:03.73
