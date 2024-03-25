Alex Shackell Blasts 2:07.13 200 Fly At Indy Sectionals

2024 INDY SPRING SECTIONALS

The 2024 Indy Spring Sectional meet is in the books. Carmel Swim Club dominated the team standings with a total of 1974 combined team points, putting them over 700 points ahead of Scarlet Aquatics.

Final Team Scores – Combined:

Carmel Swim Club – 1974 Scarlet Aquatics – 1200.5 Mason Manta Rays – 964.5

Final Team Scores – Men:

Carmel Swim Club – 753 Scarlet Aquatics – 539.5 Indiana University – 534.5

Final Team Scores – Women:

Carmel Swim Club – 1221 Scarlet Aquatics – 661 Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics – 545

Highlighting the back half of the meet was Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell, who threw down a 2:07.13 to win the 200 fly by over four seconds. Her swim takes about eight-tenths of a second off her previous best, which she set last June in prelims of the event at U.S. Nationals.

Shackell, a Cal commit, added a final victory in the 100 free on the last day of the meet. She reached the wall at 54.46 to come within half a second of her best time from Juniors last summer. 16-year-old Julie Mishler secured 2nd with a 55.56, which is over a second faster than what her personal best time was entering the meet.

Aaron Shackell, Alex’s older brother, collected two more wins on the final days to bring his total for the meet to three. In the 400 free he touched 1st at 3:48.92, lowering his season best by eight seconds. He then made it a Shackell sweep of the 100 free, as he posted a personal best time of 49.46 to to win the event by a full second.

15-year-old Kayla Han from Carmel completed her distance freestyle sweep with victories in the 400 and 1500. She recorded a 4:10.10 in the 400 free to clear the field by over four seconds and establish a new personal best, while in the 1500 she stopped the clock at 16:22.58 to win by three seconds. Kate Hurst from Scarlet Aquatics was the runner-up to Han in both events with times of 4:14.44 and 16:25.39.

Other notable races from the last two days included the men’s 200 IM, which went to Scarlet Aquatics’ Richard Poplawski. The Harvard commit dropped a total of three seconds on the day to take 1st in a final time of 2:03.26, narrowly getting him under the Olympic Trials standard of 2:03.49.

Indiana freshman Benson Wong also established a personal best time en route to winning his event. He was the only swimmer in the 100 breast crack 1:02, as he put up a final time of 1:01.76.

Lakeside’s Charlotte Crush earned her 2nd win of the meet in the 100 backstroke. She stopped the clock at 1:00.48 in finals, which is just shy of her personal best from NCSAs last summer, but is good for a season best by half a second. Crush also took 3rd in the 100 free in a season best of 56.59. Her older brother, Johnny Crush, also won the 100 backstroke in a season best time (55.57).