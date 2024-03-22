Lilly King Puts Up Season Best 2:23.27 200 Breast on Day 1 of Indy Sectionals

2024 INDY SPRING SECTIONALS

March 21-24, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50 meters)

Live Stream

Meet Page

Live Results (on MeetMobile)

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 (TOP 5)

MEN

Indiana University – 174.5 Carme Swim Club – 167 Scarlet Aquatics – 135.5 Mason Manta Rays – 128 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 93

WOMEN

Carmel Swim Club – 298 Scarlet Aquatics – 188 Mason Manta Rays – 141 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 131 Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics – 124

The annual Spring Sectional meet at the IUPUI Natatorium kicked off today, featuring many club teams from the area surrounding Indiana, as well as some teams that traveled quite a distance, like New Jersey-based Scarlet Aquatics. Through the first day of the meet, Indiana University is holding a lead in the men’s team standings, while Carmel Swim Club has built up a considerable lead in women’s scoring. As always, the meet is being swum Long Course Meters.

There is a live stream link listed in the meet information above. While they don’t have specific races cut out into videos, they are posting the full stream of each session after the fact. Here is the video of tonight’s finals session:

One of the most exciting races of the night came in the women’s 200 breast final, where Indiana training partners Lilly King and Kotryna Teterevkova went 1-2 in a photo finish. King got her hands on the wall 1st, touching in 2:23.27, while Teterevkova was right behind in 2:23.35. Funnily enough, the training partners swam nearly identical races. King was out in 1:09.46 at the 100, just ahead of Teterevkova’s 1:09.75. Teterevkova then came home just slightly quicker than King, splitting 1:13.60 on the back half to King’s 1:13.81. The performance was a season best for King, while Teterevkova was within half a second of her career best of 2:22.86, which she swam at the World University Games this past August.

Though it ended up not being that close of a race, the field in the fastest heat of the women’s 800 free tonight was incredible for a Sectional meet. It featured, Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Kayla Han, the reigning World Junior Champion in the event, Scarlet Aquatics 18-year-old Kate Hurst, the reigning 1500 free World Junior Champion, and Carmel 16-year-old Lynsey Bowen, the US Summer Junior National champion in the event last year. Han would end up winning the race in 8:34.54, coming in about 5 seconds off her career best of 8:29.66. Hurst was 2nd in 8:39.81, off her career best of 8:34.11, while Bowen finished in 4th with an 8:50.15, well off her top time of 8:33.71. It was IU’s Katie Carason who came in 3rd, swimming a new personal best of 8:50.13.

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 18-year-old Isaac Fleig, one of the top junior distance swimmers in the US currently, won the men’s 1500 free tonight in 15:23.25. It was a great swim for Fleig, marking a new season best and coming in just a couple seconds off his career best of 15:19.90, which he set last summer.

The women’s 200 back final turned into a great race between Lakeside Swim Team 16-year-old Charlotte Crush and Carmel 14-year-old Ellie Clarke. Crush, who has been as fast as 2:09.71 before, won the race in 2:11.27, while Clarke ripped a new personal best of 2:11.93. Crush was out very fast, splitting 30.13 and 32.80 on the first two 50s for a 1:02.93 on the opening 100. She then fell way off that pace, splitting 34.18 and 34.16 the rest of the way, for a 1:08.34 on the 2nd 100. Clarke, meanwhile, was out in 1:04.23 off splits of 30.88 and 33.35, then split 34.29 before coming home in 33.41. Her previous best was 2:13.52, a time which she swam last August. With the swim, Clarke is now 12th all-time in the 13-14 age group amongst Americans.

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 16-year-old Julie Mishler clipped her career best in the women’s 50 free, winning the event tonight in 25.07. That time comes in just under her previous best of 25.12, which she had swum just a couple weeks ago at the Indiana Swimming Senior Spring Championships. Carmel 17-year-old Alex Shackell also clipped her career best, taking 2nd in 25.24, which is 0.01 seconds faster than her previous best.

Central Ohio Aquatics 16-year-old Austin Carpenter put up a huge swim in the men’s 50 free, winning the event in 22.86. He blew away his previous best of 23.22, which he had set back in December. Unfortunately, he was just 0.07 seconds off the US Olympic Trials cut off 22.79, but it was a phenomenal swim for the youngster nonetheless.

Indiana’s Benson Wong, who came to Bloomington from Hong Kong, posted a new career best of 2:14.28 en route to winning the men’s 200 breast tonight. That time took a little over half a second off his previous best. Ohio State’s Karl Helmuth came in 2nd with a 2:15.97, picking up the US Olympic Trials cut in the event. His previous best was a 2:17.62 from last year.

