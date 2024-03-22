2024 Women’s D1 NCAAs: Swims You Might Have Missed On Night 2

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Finishing 3rd in the A final of the 500 freestyle was Anna Peplowski of Indiana. Peplowski touched in a 4:34.06. This was Peplowski’s first time swimming the event at NCAAs. She added the event to her lineup at midseason swimming a 4:38.29. She then was 2nd in the event at Big Tens in a 4:37.47. Tonight, she was three seconds faster. Peplowski’s swim might not have been a complete miss as she was 3rd but just in case your eyes were on Bella Sims, I’ve included it here.

In the B final, Katie Crom of Michigan and Hayden Miller of Texas A&M battled it out on the final 100 of the 500 free. Although the swims are probably less missed as they finished 1-2, both swam best times. Coming into the meet, Crom’s best time was a 4:37.24 , while Miller’s was a 4:39.16. Tonight, Crom won in a 4:36.27 while Miller swam a 4:36.60. Both times notably would have won the A final of the event a year ago.

Phoebe Bacon finished 5th in the 200 IM touching in a 1:53.16, a new best time for the Wisconsin senior. Bacon’s previous personal best was a 1:53.56 which she swam for 5th in the event at NCAAs a year ago. Her season best was a 1:54.29 from Big Tens.

Finishing in the middle of the A final of the 50 freestyle was Julia Dennis of Louisville. The sophomore was 5th overall, right in the sandwich between teammates Christiana Reganeuer and Gabi Albiero. Dennis finished in a best time of a 21.60, faster than her old best of a 21.68 that she swam last month at ACCs. Last year, Dennis just missed the A final as she swam a 21.73 in prelims for 9th.

Indiana fifth-year Ashley Turak swam a lifetime best out of the B final of the 50 free. She swam a 21.73, surpassing her old best time of a 21.81 that she swam for 10th place at NCAAs a year ago. Turak came into the meet with a season-best of a 21.89.