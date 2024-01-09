Alaskan Airlines Passenger, Former College Swimmer Emma Vu Reflects on Emergency Landing

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Emma Vu is the social media manager for swimsuit brand Arena as well as a club swim coach in her home of Portland, Oregon. Vu swam in college at the University of La Verne and grew up swimming for much of her youth. She was also on the Alaskan Airlines flight on Friday evening that had a door-sized hole ripped out of it while in the air and had to make an emergency landing. Vu recounts the event on the plane as well as how swimming played a role throughout her whole experience that weekend.

