Alabama Women’s Diving Defeats West Florida 51-5 in Friday Dual Meet

RESULTS

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 20 Alabama women’s diving team defeated West Florida 51-5 Friday at the Don Gambril Olympic Pool in the Alabama Aquatic Center. The Crimson Tide women swept all three events, earning seven new NCAA Zone B diving cuts in the process.

Ryleigh Rodgers led the team with wins on the 1m (285.75) and 3m (313.88) boards. Courtney Russo earned her second win of the season, taking top honors on the platform (256.20).

From Diving Coach Beau Bunn

“I’m extremely impressed with how we performed, having Florida State just a couple days ago, and preparing to leave for the Tennessee Invite on Monday. We are still a little tired knowing we have a long week next week; however, I’m very impressed with how they did. Courtney and Julia (Herring) made Zones (cuts) on the tower. Ryleigh, Alex (Alexandra Warshaw) and Kylie (Warshaw) made Zones on 1 meter, and Ryleigh and Alex also made Zones on 3 meter. So, overall a very solid day.”

The Meet

Russo posted the top mark on the platform, qualifying for NCAA Zones with a score of 256.20

Freshmen Julia Herring (225.90) and Kylie Payne (273.98) earned their first NCAA Zone cuts of the season on platform and the 1-meter boards, respectively

Rodgers’ mark on the 3m board was her second score above 300 this season, as she becomes the first Southeastern Conference diver to eclipse the mark twice in the event

