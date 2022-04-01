After Incredible Olympic Comeback, Canadian Legend Brent Hayden Retires

Legendary Canadian sprinter Brent Hayden has announced his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 38. Hayden made the announcement via Instagram.

When I came out of retirement, I had the goal of trying to qualify for my 4th Olympic Games in less than 1 year. What I ended up getting, even with all the challenges through Covid, were 2 and a half amazing years back in the sport I loved so much.

Hayden originally retired from swimming following the 2012 Olympics in London, after winning bronze in the 100 free. He would spent 7 years out of the water, and in September of 2019, he announces his return to competitive swimming in an attempt to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It only took Hayden 6 months to hit the FINA ‘A’ standard in the 50 free. The COVID-19 pandemic would, of course, delay the Tokyo Olympics by a year, but Hayden would later say that gave him more time to get back into top shape.

Hayden qualified for Canada’s Olympic team in the 50 and 100 free, but opted not to race the 100 free, citing a concern the race would trigger his ongoing battle with back spasms. In Tokyo, Hayden would Hayden, at 37 years old, would qualify for semifinals of the 50 free, but finished 9th, missing out on the final. His best swim in Tokyo actually came leading off Canada’s men’s 400 free relay, where Hayden swam a 47.99. The swim made Hayden the oldest man to go sub-48 in the 100 free by 5 years. He helped fuel Canada to a 4th-place finish, a surprise, given there was uncertainty as to whether the team would even qualify for finals.

Post Tokyo, Hayden’s back spasms flared up, even causing him to end the ISL season early this past fall. Dealing with the back injury may have had an impact on Hayden’s decision not to move forward towards Paris.

Hayden retires as Canada’s top men’s sprinter of all-time. He represented his country at 4 Olympic Games (2004, 2008, 2012, 2020) and 4 World Championships. He won Gold in the 100 free at the 2007 World Champs in Melbourne, Australia.

Hayden currently holds Canadian Records in the LCM 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free, as well as the 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay, and 4×100 medley relay. In SCM, Hayden holds the 100 free and 200 free records, plus the 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay, and 4×100 medley relay.