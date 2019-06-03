After 14 Months Off, Cameron Craig Is Scheduled to Race This Weekend

Cameron Craig is scheduled to compete for the first time in over a year at the Big Red Challenge in Holland, Michigan. Craig, the 2017 Pac-12 Champion in the 100 and 200 yard freestyles, has not raced since the 2018 NCAA Championship meet – where he placed 13th overall in the 200 free. In January, he told SwimSwam that he would be leaving Arizona State, saying at the time that he was unsure about whether he would return to the NCAA.

The 21-year old Craig is representing the host team, Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, at the meet and is entered in 4 events: the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly. Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics is the same club that US National Teamer Devon Nowicki is training with. Nowicki left Oakland University and went pro early, forgoing his remaining eligibility. Like Nowicki, Craig is from the eastern part of the state, whereas Holland is on the western coast of Michigan.

Nowicki is not entered in the meet.

When Craig had his best meet in long course, at the 2017 US National Championships at just 19-years old, he finished 19th in the 200 free prelims, 13th in the 100 fly finals, and 11th in the 100 free finals. Only Maxine Rooney, who was born about 2 months after Craig, finished higher than him in that 100 free at a younger age at that meet.

Craig’s Best Times in Yards/LCM: