Adidas Swim Is Proud to Announce Sponsorship of Swim Atlanta

Adidas and The Original Swimwear Company are proud to announce the recent signing of Swim Atlanta to its roster of sponsored teams, effective January 1st, 2017.

The strategic sponsorship will include Adidas Pro Shops located at Swim Atlanta’s 5 retail locations, which will roll out in early 2017. In addition, the annual Atlanta Classic swim meet hosted by Swim Atlanta will now be called the Adidas Atlanta Classic and will take place May 12-15 at Georgia Tech.

“We are excited to partner with Swim Atlanta. They are a highly accomplished and respected club and run one of the best programs in the country. Adidas prides itself of being at the forefront of swim technology and has a long history of creating product for athletes by athletes. We are excited to bring our technology and support to Chris Davis and the Swim Atlanta team. “ — TOSC President, Michael Walding.

Since 1977, Swim Atlanta has grown to become a dominate force in club swimming and the largest multi-level swim program in the nation. With 7 different locations in the Atlanta metro area and home to thousands of swimmers in the region, SWAT prides itself on its continued focus on athlete empowerment and building a fun positive swim community.

“There aren’t many times in life that one has the opportunity to partner with such a prestigious organization as Adidas. It is hard to express the excitement and enthusiasm Swim Atlanta has to be an Adidas team. I hope this is just the beginning of a long lasting relationship.” Chris Davis, Swim Atlanta.

About adidas Swim

adidas is the global sports brand leading the charge in swimming’s technological revolution. Faster, smarter, better; the adidas swimwear range allows the best in the world to reach unparalleled times. Some of the world’s best athletes – Michael Andrew, Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson, Coralie Balmy and Josh Prenot – wear adidas to reach their best, enabled by ground-breaking products such as the adidas adiZero XVI suit. The Original Swimwear Company (TOSC) is the authorized licensee of Adidas Swimwear in the US. www.adidasswim.com @adidas_swim

