Adam Ladman Becomes 1st 2022 Recruit for New Dartmouth Head Coach Jesse Moore

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carlsbad, California’s Adam Ladman has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Dartmouth College for 2022-23.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Dartmouth to continue my academic and athletic careers! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their endless support, I wouldn’t be here without them. So grateful for this amazing opportunity. Go Big Green!!🌲”

Ladman is a junior at San Marcos High School. He racked up three gold medals and one silver at the 2021 CIF San Diego Section Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in April, winning the 100 free (45.92) and 200 free (1:38.82), leading off the section-champion 200 medley relay (23.85 backstroke), and contributing a leg (46.44) to the runner-up 400 free relay.

Ladman swims year-round with Coronado Swim Association-Team Elite. Two days after his PB performances at the high school section championships, he added lifetime bests in the 50 free (21.59) and 100 fly (51.37) at a CSTE intra-squad time trial.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:38.82

100 free – 45.92

50 free – 21.59

100 fly – 51.37

In July of 2020, Dartmouth eliminated the men’s and women’s swim program, along with three other teams, in an effort to address a $150 million deficit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. After the women’s swimming and diving and women’s golf teams filed a Title IX complaint, Dartmouth eventually reinstated all 5 programs and in April 2021, hired Jesse Moore from Minnesota to take over as Dartmouth head coach.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.