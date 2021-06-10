Maya DiRado Shares Memories From Lead-up to 2016 US Trials, Olympic Games

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic Icon Maya DiRado to discuss how much of a roller coaster the lead-up to both the Olympic Trials and Olympic Games can be. Maya had one of the most successful Olympic performances of the 2016 Rio Games, taking home individual gold (200 back), silver (400 IM), and bronze (200 IM) while also earning gold on the 4×200 free relay. She recalls some of her best and worse moments in the weeks leading up to both Trials and the Games, from swimming in a Trials final to Olympic training camp workouts.

