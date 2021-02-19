Abbey Weitzeil Breaks Down Dream Come True After Signing with Speedo

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Two-time Olympic medalist Abbey Weitzeil has signed with Speedo ahead of the 2021 Olympic summer. Weitzeil’s place on #TeamSpeedo is well-deserved. Weitzeil has had a long, successful career. In fact, this summer will be her third trip to U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha. Back in 2016 Weitzeil swept the 50 and 100 free at U.S. Trials. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Weitzeil notched the fastest split on the women’s 4×100 free relay, helping Team USA earn silver behind the Australian sprint crew. Edging the Australians in Tokyo is top of mind as Weitzeil trains over these final months before the Olympic Games.

