Cesar Cielo Gives Personal Account on Defining Moments of his Career

We sat down with Olympic champion and world record-holder Cesar Cielo to talk about his career, where it’s at, and where it has been. Cesar recounts many of his highlights, taking extra care to give details on his time at Auburn alongside sprinter greats like Fred Bousquet, George Bovell, and Matt Targett. He recalls the power work they did on Monday and Friday mornings as well as the competitive environment he was a part of with this group.

Cielo also dives deep into his experience at the 2008 Olympics, admitting that mentally he was in quite a bad place heading into the 100 free and was quite sure he had missed the final after his semi-final swim. However, once he made the final in lane 8, he was able to pivot in a more positive direction, yielding him a bronze in that race and Olympic gold in the 50 free just days later.

