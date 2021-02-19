2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)

University of Virginia (x1) (results) Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)

25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY) Championship Central: Here

Here Championship Manual

Psych Sheets (uncut)

Live Results

Day three of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships will pick up this morning with the preliminaries of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast.

Expect to see UVA stud Kate Douglass top her signature 100 fly event this morning, where she is the defending 2020 ACC champion. Senior teammate Paige Madden is coming off her 500 free win yesterday, and should also perform well in the 200 distance today.

Three NC State swimmers will aim to defend their 2020 ACC titles today as well. In the 400 IM, Kate Moore touched out UVA’s Ella Nelson by just 0.01s to win the 2020 ACC title.

Both Moore and Nelson should make it to the A-final tonight. Then, Swedish native Sophie Hansson will contest in the 100 breast, where she set the ACC record last year at 57.74. UVA freshman Alex Walsh has chosen to swim the 100 breast today over her previous entries in the 200 free and 100 back. Walsh is seeded second in the event behind junior teammate Alexis Wenger.

Finally, Katharine Berkoff will get a crack defending her 100 back title today. On Wednesday, Berkoff led off NC State’s 200 medley relay with the 4th-fastest 50 back in history at 23.37. Berkoff should set herself up this morning for a fast finals swim.

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 2

UVA, 510 NC State, 486 Virginia Tech, 376 Louisville, 311.50 Duke, 290 Notre Dame, 276 UNC, 244.50 Miami, 238 Florida State, 214 Georgia Tech, 210 Pittsburgh, 159 Boston College, 115

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

ACC Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2017

ACC Meet Record: 50.06, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 50.83

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Earning the top seed into tonight’s 100 fly final is UVA sophomore Kate Douglass, clocking in a swift 50.07. Her morning swim was just one one-hundredth off Kelsi Dahlia’s 2016 ACC meet record of 50.06. Douglass’ best time rests at 49.73, the 5th-fastest performer in history and the No. 1 time in the NCAA this season. Finishing second this morning was NC State sprinter Kylee Alons, touching in a new season best and No. 3 NCAA time of 51.11.

In total, five UVA swimmers qualified for the A-final of the 100 fly. Seeded in third is yesterday’s 50 free runner-up Lexi Cuomo (51.68), followed by #5 Caroline Gmelich (52.00), #6 Abby Harter (52.08), and #8 Jessica Nava (52.41).

Louisville picked up two A-finalists as well this morning, #4 Gabi Albiero (51.98) and #7 Tristen Ulett (52.26), both freshmen. Both Albiero and Ulett have 52.0 lifetime bests, which rank in the all-time top-40 rankings in the 17-18 age group.

Settling for the B-final in this event include NC State’s Abby Arens (52.61), Florida State’s Jenny Halden (52.62), and UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann (52.70), all freshmen. Notre Dame sophomore Coleen Gillilan qualified 12th into the B-final with a 52.76.

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

ACC Record: 4:03.51, Tanja Kylliainen (LOU), 2015

ACC Meet Record: 4:04.21, Tanja Kylliainen (LOU), 2015

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2020 Champion: Kate Moore (NCS), 4:04.35

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Heat 3 of 5 had the fastest morning 400 IM swims, with Louisville’s Abby Hay leading the event with a 4:08.67, easily one of the top 10 times in the NCAA this season. Taking second to Hay in both heat 3 and the overall prelims results was Virginia Tech’s Reka Gyorgy, hitting right at her season best time with a 4:09.89.

NC State’s Emma Muzzy finished strong to win the final heat and qualify third into tonight’s final with a 4:09.93. Finishing second to Muzzy and qualifying fifth tonight was UVA’s Ella Nelson (4:10.91). Last year’s ACC event champion, NC State’s Kate Moore, won heat 4 to qualify fourth tonight with a 4:10.29. Both Nelson and Moore have been 4:05 this season.

Florida State freshman Ginevra Molino qualified sixth tonight with her 4:14.25 morning effort, ahead of fellow A-finalists Notre Dame’s Luciana Thomas (4:14.97) and Duke’s Catherine Purnell (4:15.34).

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2018

ACC Meet Record: 1:41.60, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 1:43.18

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Topping another prelims event was 500 free champion UVA senior Paige Madden, clocking in an easy 1:44.74 morning swim. Madden currently holds the top time in the NCAA this season with a 1:42.39. Teammate Kyla Valls, a member of the winning 800 free relay, is seeded second to Madden with her 1:45.45. Also qualifying fifth tonight is UVA freshman Quinn Schaedler, clocking in at 1:46.81.

NC State’s Julia Poole is the lone Wolfpack member in this A-final, qualifying third at 1:45.92. Joining Louisville teammate and #4 seed Paige Hetrick (1:46.25) in tonight’s final is #8 seed Alena Kraus (1:47.24). Valls, Poole, and Kraus all rank in the top 16 times in the NCAA from their mid-season bests.

Florida State’s Phoebe Griffiths (1:47.07) and Georgia Tech’s Brooke Switzer (1:47.23) will also swim in tonight’s A-final.

Just missing the A-final by 0.03s to place ninth this morning was UVA sophomore Maddie Donohoe, touching in at 1:47.27.

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

ACC Record: 57.74, Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2019

(NCS), 2019 ACC Meet Record: 57.74, Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2019

(NCS), 2019 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60

2020 Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS), 57.74

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Alexis Wenger (UVA)- 57.67 *ACC Record Sophie Hansson (NCS)- 58.01 Alex Walsh (UVA)- 58.28 Andrea Podmanikova (NCS)- 58.84 Kaylee Wheeler (LOU)- 59.01 Anna Keating (UVA)- 59.14 Olivia Calegan (NCS)- 59.74 Adeline Farrington (LOU)- 59.92

Women’s 100 Back Prelims