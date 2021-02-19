2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
- Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
Friday Prelims Heat Sheet
Day three of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships will pick up this morning with the preliminaries of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast.
Expect to see UVA stud Kate Douglass top her signature 100 fly event this morning, where she is the defending 2020 ACC champion. Senior teammate Paige Madden is coming off her 500 free win yesterday, and should also perform well in the 200 distance today.
Three NC State swimmers will aim to defend their 2020 ACC titles today as well. In the 400 IM, Kate Moore touched out UVA’s Ella Nelson by just 0.01s to win the 2020 ACC title.
Both Moore and Nelson should make it to the A-final tonight. Then, Swedish native Sophie Hansson will contest in the 100 breast, where she set the ACC record last year at 57.74. UVA freshman Alex Walsh has chosen to swim the 100 breast today over her previous entries in the 200 free and 100 back. Walsh is seeded second in the event behind junior teammate Alexis Wenger.
Finally, Katharine Berkoff will get a crack defending her 100 back title today. On Wednesday, Berkoff led off NC State’s 200 medley relay with the 4th-fastest 50 back in history at 23.37. Berkoff should set herself up this morning for a fast finals swim.
WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 2
- UVA, 510
- NC State, 486
- Virginia Tech, 376
- Louisville, 311.50
- Duke, 290
- Notre Dame, 276
- UNC, 244.50
- Miami, 238
- Florida State, 214
- Georgia Tech, 210
- Pittsburgh, 159
- Boston College, 115
Women’s 100 Fly Prelims
- ACC Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2017
- ACC Meet Record: 50.06, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2016
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92
- 2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 50.83
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Kate Douglass (UVA)- 50.07
- Kylee Alons (NCS)- 51.11
- Lexi Cuomo (UVA)- 51.68
- Gabi Albiero (LOU)- 51.98
- Caroline Gmelich (UVA)- 52.00
- Abby Harter (UVA)- 52.08
- Tristen Ulett (LOU)- 52.26
- Jessica Nava (UVA)- 52.41
Earning the top seed into tonight’s 100 fly final is UVA sophomore Kate Douglass, clocking in a swift 50.07. Her morning swim was just one one-hundredth off Kelsi Dahlia’s 2016 ACC meet record of 50.06. Douglass’ best time rests at 49.73, the 5th-fastest performer in history and the No. 1 time in the NCAA this season. Finishing second this morning was NC State sprinter Kylee Alons, touching in a new season best and No. 3 NCAA time of 51.11.
In total, five UVA swimmers qualified for the A-final of the 100 fly. Seeded in third is yesterday’s 50 free runner-up Lexi Cuomo (51.68), followed by #5 Caroline Gmelich (52.00), #6 Abby Harter (52.08), and #8 Jessica Nava (52.41).
Louisville picked up two A-finalists as well this morning, #4 Gabi Albiero (51.98) and #7 Tristen Ulett (52.26), both freshmen. Both Albiero and Ulett have 52.0 lifetime bests, which rank in the all-time top-40 rankings in the 17-18 age group.
Settling for the B-final in this event include NC State’s Abby Arens (52.61), Florida State’s Jenny Halden (52.62), and UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann (52.70), all freshmen. Notre Dame sophomore Coleen Gillilan qualified 12th into the B-final with a 52.76.
Women’s 400 IM Prelims
- ACC Record: 4:03.51, Tanja Kylliainen (LOU), 2015
- ACC Meet Record: 4:04.21, Tanja Kylliainen (LOU), 2015
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2020 Champion: Kate Moore (NCS), 4:04.35
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Abby Hay (LOU)- 4:08.67
- Reka Gyorgy (VT)- 4:09.89
- Emma Muzzy (NCS)- 4:09.93
- Kate Moore (NCS)- 4:10.29
- Ella Nelson (UVA)- 4:10.91
- Ginevra Molino (FSU)- 4:14.25
- Luciana Thomas (ND)- 4:14.97
- Catherine Purnell (DUKE)- 4:15.34
Heat 3 of 5 had the fastest morning 400 IM swims, with Louisville’s Abby Hay leading the event with a 4:08.67, easily one of the top 10 times in the NCAA this season. Taking second to Hay in both heat 3 and the overall prelims results was Virginia Tech’s Reka Gyorgy, hitting right at her season best time with a 4:09.89.
NC State’s Emma Muzzy finished strong to win the final heat and qualify third into tonight’s final with a 4:09.93. Finishing second to Muzzy and qualifying fifth tonight was UVA’s Ella Nelson (4:10.91). Last year’s ACC event champion, NC State’s Kate Moore, won heat 4 to qualify fourth tonight with a 4:10.29. Both Nelson and Moore have been 4:05 this season.
Florida State freshman Ginevra Molino qualified sixth tonight with her 4:14.25 morning effort, ahead of fellow A-finalists Notre Dame’s Luciana Thomas (4:14.97) and Duke’s Catherine Purnell (4:15.34).
Women’s 200 Free Prelims
- ACC Record: 1:39.80, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2018
- ACC Meet Record: 1:41.60, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98
- 2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 1:43.18
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Paige Madden (UVA)- 1:44.74
- Kyla Valls (UVA)- 1:45.45
- Julia Poole (NCS)- 1:45.92
- Paige Hetrick (LOU)- 1:46.25
- Quinn Schaedler (UVA)- 1:46.81
- Phoebe Griffiths (FSU)- 1:47.07
- Brooke Switzer (GTCH)- 1:47.23
- Alena Kraus (LOU)- 1:47.24
Topping another prelims event was 500 free champion UVA senior Paige Madden, clocking in an easy 1:44.74 morning swim. Madden currently holds the top time in the NCAA this season with a 1:42.39. Teammate Kyla Valls, a member of the winning 800 free relay, is seeded second to Madden with her 1:45.45. Also qualifying fifth tonight is UVA freshman Quinn Schaedler, clocking in at 1:46.81.
NC State’s Julia Poole is the lone Wolfpack member in this A-final, qualifying third at 1:45.92. Joining Louisville teammate and #4 seed Paige Hetrick (1:46.25) in tonight’s final is #8 seed Alena Kraus (1:47.24). Valls, Poole, and Kraus all rank in the top 16 times in the NCAA from their mid-season bests.
Florida State’s Phoebe Griffiths (1:47.07) and Georgia Tech’s Brooke Switzer (1:47.23) will also swim in tonight’s A-final.
Just missing the A-final by 0.03s to place ninth this morning was UVA sophomore Maddie Donohoe, touching in at 1:47.27.
Women’s 100 Breast Prelims
- ACC Record: 57.74, Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2019
- ACC Meet Record: 57.74, Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60
- 2020 Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS), 57.74
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Alexis Wenger (UVA)- 57.67 *ACC Record
- Sophie Hansson (NCS)- 58.01
- Alex Walsh (UVA)- 58.28
- Andrea Podmanikova (NCS)- 58.84
- Kaylee Wheeler (LOU)- 59.01
- Anna Keating (UVA)- 59.14
- Olivia Calegan (NCS)- 59.74
- Adeline Farrington (LOU)- 59.92
Women’s 100 Back Prelims
- ACC Record: 50.01, Courtney Bartholomew (UVA), 2014
- ACC Meet Record: 50.74, Courtney Bartholomew (UVA), 2016
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93
- 2020 Champion: Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 51.64
UVa dropped the hammer in the 1 fly prelim heats. This team is scary deep.
As a Pack guy, I hate it but I must agree with you. Geezus! How many girls they got on scholarship.
I mean they’ve got a crazy combo of factors for attracting recruits at this point. World class education, fantastic coaching, what seems like a great team culture, and a campus that’s a UNESCO world heritage site. I’m not even a UVA fan but I get why they’ve gotten so many blue chip recruits recently
That’s not a surprise. They won last year because of fly.
Yep very deep in the fly and the breast as well.
Yep just loaded all around. It’s very reminiscent of some of the 2000s men’s teams. They had some years where every swim scored. The women are like that now except they are even better on the national level.
Imagine going 52.4 in 100 fly, making the ACC A final, and still only being the 5th fastest flyer on your team
I know Stanford is not fully loaded right now, but is there anyone else out there deep enough to handle UVA this year or the next couple years?
Stanford could be next year depending on if anyone goes pro
Yes, once Stanford gets all their deferrals back they will be very loaded as well.
Cal
This 100 breast final is going to be crazy