Alexis Wenger Breaks ACC Record in 100 Breast Prelims in 57.6

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)

University of Virginia (x1) (results) Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)

25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY) Championship Central: Here

Here Championship Manual

Psych Sheets (uncut)

Live Results

After her 26.0 split on the 200 medley relay to open the meet, when Virginia broke the NCAA, American, and U.S. Open Records, it was clear that junior Alexis Wenger was teed up for a special meet.

She affirmed that on Friday morning in Greensboro by swimming 57.67 to break the ACC Record in the 100 breaststroke.

The old record was a 57.74 done at this meet in 2019 by NC State’s Sophie Hansson in 57.74. Hansson, who is a junior this season as well, swam a heat earlier and qualified 2nd in a 58.01.

Wenger’s swim makes her the 6th-fastest woman in history and leapfrogs her ahead of USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler as the top time in the NCAA this season.

Top 10 All-Time Women, 100 Yard Breaststroke

Lilly King – 55.73 Molly Hannis, Tennessee – 56.64 Breeja Larson, Texas A&M – 57.23 Alia Atkinson, SoFlo Aquatics – 57.29 (after A&M career) Sarah Haase, Stanford – 57.36 Alexis Wenger, Virginia – 57.67 Kaitlyn Dobler, USC – 57.71 Sophie Hansson, NC State – 57.74 Emily McClellan, Wisconsin-Milwaukee – 57.76 Tara Kirk, Stanford – 57.77 (after collegiate career)

Wenger’s previous best time of 57.91 ranked her tied for 12th-fastest all-time.

Besides Hansson, Wenger will also have to battle her freshman teammate Alex Walsh in finals. Walsh will swim to Wenger’s other flank after a 58.28 in prelims that seeds her 3rd for finals. Walsh, whose best time is 58.19 from 2017, won the 200 IM on Thursday after dropping almost 3 seconds from her prelims swim.

Coming into the meet, the four fastest times in the country this season were done by three freshmen (Dobler, Texas’ Elena Elendt, and Tennessee’s Mona McSharry). Walsh ties McSharry as the 8th-fastest freshman in the history of the event.