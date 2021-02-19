Sofiya Gobora to Bring 4 NE-10 A-Final Times to Stonehill College in 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarasota High School senior Sofiya Gobora has committed to swim and study at Division II’s Stonehill College beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stonehill College. Thank you to my coaches, family and friends who stood by me and gave me their endless support. I cannot wait for the next 4!!! #GoHill #Stonehillskyhawks”

Gobora swims for her high school and for the club team Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team. She focuses mainly on backstroke and IM for both and has been a Florida High School 4A State Championships qualifier in three of her four years of high school swimming.

In December, Gobora competed at Florida 18&U Virtual Championships at the Sarasota site. She competed in the 50/100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Her best times in those events are either from the 2017 and 2018 high school seasons or from her days swimming with Sarasota Sharks. Since moving to SRQ she has improved her SCY 100/200 free and 100 fly times.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 2:06.46

100 back – 59.22

50 back – 28.20

400 IM – 4:38.89

200 IM – 2:11.20

100 fly – 1:01.09

100 free – 54.82

200 free – 1:58.44

500 free – 5:17.47

In September 2019, Stonehill announced the addition of a women’s team for the 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, in December 2020, the Northeast-10 Conference announced that it would not participate in intercollegiate athletic competition during the 2020-21 winter season, so the Skyhawks haven’t had a full season yet.

Gobora will join the Skyhawks with times that would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 back and 200/400 IM at the 2020 Northeast-10 Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.