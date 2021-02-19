LSU’s Hernandez Wins 3rd SEC 1M Dive Title In 4 Seasons

SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021 Diving Feb. 17-20

Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)

LSU’s Juan Hernandez returned to the top of the SEC in this year’s first men’s diving event. He won the conference 1-meter title for the third time in his four-year career.

Hernandez sat out last season on a redshirt in the Olympic year. But prior to that, he’d won the SEC title on 1-meter in 2019 and 2018, finishing second in the event as a freshman in 2017.

Hernandez crushed the field, scoring 440.45 points to win by nearly 30 over Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews. Hernandez and Mathews were the only two divers to score over 400 points in the event. Mathews was the defending champion, winning last year in a blowout with Hernandez absent.

The men’s swimming portion of the SEC Championships will happen next week, but amid the pandemic, the diving portion for both men and women has been split off to its own event this week.

That means the diving will kick-start the team points battle on the men’s side. Defending team champs Florida scored one diver in the top 8, matching top threats Georgia and Texas A&M. A&M’s Mathews (2nd) scored the highest of those three, and Georgia’s Zachary Allen was 6th. Florida’s Leonardo Garcia was 7th, but the Gators also scored Anton Svirskyi in 23rd.

In the women’s meet, Texas A&M senior Charlye Campbell won her school’s first-ever SEC title on 1-meter. She scored 376.45, nipping teammate Aimee Wilson by 3.5 for the win.

You can see full results here.

Today will feature women’s platform and men’s 3-meter, and the meet will wrap Sunday with the men’s platform event.