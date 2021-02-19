2021 Women’s SEC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (2020 results)

Heading into day three of the 2021 Women’s SEC Championships, Florida has nudged into the lead in the team race. The Gators will look to names like Vanessa Pearl in the 400 IM and Cecilia Porter in the 100 breast as they look to hold off Georgia, who has charged back from a night one DQ, and a dangerous Alabama team down in third.

400 IM – PRELIMS

SEC meet record – 3:58.35, Elisabeth Beisel (Florida) 2012

2020 NCAA invite time – 4:10.39

2020 champion – Tess Cieplucha (Tennessee), 4:01.88

Top 8

Lauren Poole (Kentucky) – 4:06.84 Alexis Yager (Tennessee) – 4:07.69 Peyton Palsha (Arkansas) – 4:08.02 Vanessa Pearl (Florida) – 4:08.41 Kathleen Golding (Florida) – 4:08.43 Bailey Bonnett (Kentucky) – 4:08.92 Gillian Davey (Kentucky) – 4:09.29 Hannah Ownbey (Auburn) – 4:09.64

In heat four, Lauren Poole of Kentucky hacked over three seconds off of her old best, dropping a 4:06.84 for her first sub-4:10 swim ever. She leads the field going into the final tonight, as Kentucky was able to get three into the A-final, one into the B-final and one into the C-final.

In the final heat, Alexis Yager of Tennessee battled with Arkansas’s Peyton Palsha (4:08.02) and Florida’s Kathleen Golding (4:08.43), holding on to go 4:07.69 and take the second spot for tonight. All three of them, along with Kentucky’s Bailey Bonnett (4:08.92), made the A-final.

Kentucky sophomore Gillian Davey dropped a 4:09.29 in heat three and claim a spot in the A-final, holding off a charging Camryn Toney (4:09.88).

Auburn freshman star Hannah Ownbey posted a 4:09.64, dropping almost three seconds and getting into the A-final after making a 200 IM A-final appearance last night.

In heat two, Kentucky freshman Anna Havens Rice dropped a lifetime best 4:11.97, slicing over three seconds off of her old best and snagging a B-final spot. Entered with no time, Texas A&M’s Caroline Theil had a huge swim out of lane 8 in the first heat. She was 4:10.91, nearly a best and a big swing for her after she was DQ’d in this race in prelims last year.

100 FLY – PRELIMS

SEC meet record – 49.38, Erika Brown (Tennessee) 2020

2020 NCAA invite time – 52.34

2020 champion – Erika Brown (Tennessee), 49.38

200 FREE – PRELIMS

SEC meet record – 1:41.83, Shannon Vreeland (Georgia) 2014

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:45.23

2020 champion – Veronica Burchill (Georgia), 1:42.33

100 BREAST – PRELIMS

SEC meet record – 57.28, Breeja Larson (Texas A&M) 2014

2020 NCAA invite time – 59.98

2020 champion – Zoie Hartman (Georgia), 58.21

100 BACK – PRELIMS

SEC meet record – 50.02, Rhyan White (Alabama) 2020

2020 NCAA invite time – 52.73

2020 champion – Rhyan White (Alabama), 50.02

TEAM SCORES

Through day two finals (UPDATED TO INCLUDE DIVING)